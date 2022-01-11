Newcastle, West Ham in straight fight for defender as both clubs approach Monaco

Newcastle United and West Ham appear to have taken steps forward in their respective bids to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

The Premier League duo were both tipped to try and swoop for the 20-year-old towards the end of last week, and now Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claims the pair have now officially ‘made an approach’.

It’s stated that the Magpies and the Hammers have been in touch with Monaco and the player’s entourage and ‘could make an offer’ for his signing.

At this stage, there is no mention of what sort of fee is involved or if either club has the upper hand.

It would appear, however, that West Ham are the likeliest destination for Badiashile. That is based on the fact that Newcastle are currently waiting on the outcome of their bids for Sven Botman and Diego Carlos.

Badiashile has played over 100 games for Monaco after making his debut back in 2018.

The France Under-21 has also notched three goals in that time and valued at £25.2millio by transfermarkt.

Eyeing shock signing from China

Newcastle, meanwhile, are reportedly working on a deal to bring Marouane Fellaini back to the Premier League from China.

The Magpies have wasted little time in strengthening their squad, with Kieran Trippier already on board. The full-back has joined in the hope that Eddie Howe’s side can stave off the threat of relegation. They will then set about the task of joining the Premier League elite after the Saudi-backed takeover.e

But Howe needs quality players during the current window to ensure they do not slip into the Championship. To that end, Newcastle are prepping a huge third offer for defender Sven Botman.

The Magpies though are also keen on more recruits. To that end, Howe has reportedly been given permission to make up to four signings this month.

As such, the Newcastle boss is also looking to strengthen his midfield and his attack. In terms of the strikeforce, they are hot on the trail of a promising young Stade Reims attacker, rated in the £30m bracket.

Fellaini wanted to bolster Howe’s midfield

However, Howe also wants to strengthen his midfield options. And, as per La Dernière Heure, he is preparing a surprise move to bring Fellani back to the Premier League.

The Belgian paper claims Howe sees Fellaini as the ideal signing to build his side around. He feels he has the midfield presence and know-how needed to help the Magpies out of the current relegation predicament.

Currently playing in China for Shandong Taishan, the former Manchester United and Everton man recently extended his deal to 2025.

Indeed, Fellaini is a major star in the Chinese Super League. With 10 goals and one assist this season, he’s a ‘major player’ in the CSL.

However, while he is happy in China, the report claims a return to the Premier League would tempt him.

