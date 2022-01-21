Newcastle are hoping to sign an Arsenal player in January after reportedly holding two rounds of talks with him, although interest also comes from Spain.

Eddie Howe’s side, who sit 19th in the table after one win from 20 matches, have brought in two new players so far this month. England right-back Kieran Trippier joined from Atletico Madrid in a £12million deal on January 7.

The transfer saw Trippier reunite with Howe, after the pair worked together at Burnley.

Newcastle’s second capture saw Chris Wood arrive from the Clarets for £25m. His transfer has a double meaning, as it will strengthen the club’s attack while also weakening relegation rivals Burnley.

Given the Magpies’ wealth, it is no surprise they are looking to improve the squad further.

They have made a £14.5m bid for Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker, as per the Daily Mail. The Bundesliga side recognise the business sense in letting Bakker move to England, although they could hold out for a higher fee.

Newcastle are also attempting to sign Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno, according to 90Min. Their interest first became apparent on Thursday and there is now an update.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg states two rounds of talks have been held between Newcastle and Leno.

Newcastle plot January loan move

The Magpies want to take him on loan until the end of the season. His move could then become permanent if relegation is avoided.

Leno is keen to make the switch this winter as he eyes regular game time. However, it is unlikely as Mikel Arteta needs a backup for Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle have told the German they definitely want to land him this summer, should a deal be impossible over the next 10 days.

Update #Leno: Two clubs from 🇪🇸 inquired about him & there were two talks with @NUFC so far. BL is interested but a move in winter is unlikely due to their situation. Magpies told him that they definitely want him in summer. Leno wants to leave #Gunners. @SkySportDE #NUFC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 21, 2022

However, they are not the only club in for Leno. Plettenburg claims two Spanish teams have made ‘enquiries’ over the 29-year-old’s availability.

They remain unnamed at this point but could put up some serious competition for Leno, therefore giving Newcastle something to think about.

Update on Ousmane Dembele

Meanwhile, the transfer saga surrounding Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele is hotting up.

Newcastle are supposedly in for his services, as are Manchester United and Chelsea.

Dembele’s contract expires in the summer and Barcelona were hoping to finalise an extension. But they have been unable to agree terms, leading club chief Mateu Alemany to reveal Dembele ‘does not want to continue’ at the Nou Camp.

However, the attacker quickly issued a defiant response. ‘I forbid anyone to give the impression that I am not involved in the sports project,’ he wrote on social media. ‘I forbid anyone to attribute intentions to me that I have never had. Or anyone to speak for me or my representative, whom I trust completely.

‘Still under contract, I am fully involved and at the disposal of my club, my coach. I have always given everything for my colleagues and also for all the partners… it is not now that that is going to change. I am not a man who cheats and even less a man who has a habit of giving in to blackmail.

‘Surely love is a variant of blackmail. As you know, there are negotiations. I let my agent handle it, it’s his turf. My field is the ball, simply playing soccer, sharing moments of joy with my colleagues and all members.

‘Above all, let’s focus on the essentials: WIN. Take care of your own, Ousmane Dembele.’

