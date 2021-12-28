Newcastle are reportedly prepping a bid for highly-rated Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Magpies are expected to be busy in the winter window, especially given their current plight at the wrong end of the Premier League table. Indeed, the club’s wealthy new owners are set to back Eddie Howe in a bid to maintain their top-flight status.

Links to a number of players keep flooding in and the latest is Yazici, according to reports from Turkey.

Turkish daily Sabah states that the St James’ Park outfit are gearing up to launch a bid for the talented 24-year-old, who was linked with Manchester United before he moved to Lille.

Yazici has only made five Ligue 1 starts so far this season and is keen to leave to boost his playing time.

The report adds that the Toon have identified the Turkey international as a potential addition to bolster Howe’s engine room.

In addition to Newcastle, Yazici is also attracting interest from his homeland in the form of Galatasaray.

Newcastle eye defensive rebuild

Meanwhile, Newcastle are aiming high in the January window after a report revealed a Chelsea target is part of a two-pronged defensive rebuild.

Despite being the richest club in the world, Newcastle are facing up to the very real possibility of Championship football next season. Eddie Howe’s side have won just one league match all season and have played at least one match more than each of their survival rivals.

However, the Magpies have near-bottomless funds at their disposal, and all eyes will be on St. James’ Park come January 1.

Football Insider recently stated central defence and holding midfield are Howe’s priority in the market. That comes as no surprise given Newcastle have shipped the most goals in the Premier League this season.

Now, according to the Sun, Newcastle are aiming high with Barcelona and Everton deals on the agenda.

Howe to capitalise on Digne unrest

Firstly, they are targeting unsettled Toffees left-back, Lucas Digne. The Frenchman, 28, has fallen out of favour with Rafael Benitez after an apparent training ground bust-up.

That led to Chelsea registering their interest following the ACL injury suffered by Ben Chilwell.

However, that trail has since gone cold with Newcastle now hoovering up the headlines. The Sun state Digne would set Newcastle back £25m and is ‘in line to be sold’ by Benitez.

The second name on their shortlist is Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti. The centre-half’s importance at the Camp Nou has diminished this season. Just a single league start has been forthcoming, with a remarkable Daily Express report claiming Barcelona already consider him an ‘ex-player’.

Barcelona’s financial strife has been well documented and shifting Umtiti could aid their cause. His reported £220,000-per-week wages will deter most suitors, but not Newcastle.

Umtiti would command a £17m fee per the Sun. If the Frenchman helps to shore up their leaky backline, it would be money well spent.

