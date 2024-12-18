Expensive Newcastle signing Sandro Tonali is reportedly no longer happy at the club, and it has been suggested that ‘it smells like the end’ of his time there.

Tonali was the second most-expensive signing ever made by the Magpies when he joined in 2023. His spell at St James’ Park got off on the wrong foot when he was banned for the majority of his first season.

The Italian is back in the mix this term, though he has played around half of the minutes available.

According to Sky Italia, the midfielder is ‘no longer happy in England’.

Indeed, it’s believed he is experiencing homesickness, and could look to leave, returning to Italy.

The report goes as far as to state that it ‘smells like the end’ between Tonali and Newcastle.

Juventus trying for Tonali

The report cites other outlets, who state that Juventus are hoping to land Tonali, though it’s believed Newcastle don’t want to let him go, particularly not on loan, as they will ‘never agree’ to give him up that way.

Juventus are seemingly looking for another way to land Tonali.

According to Corriere dello Sport, along with Nicolo Fagioli, the Italian giants are also willing to sell Kenan Yildiz to fund the transfer of the Magpies man.

The report purely states that ’55 million’ is needed, and though it’s not specified if that’s pounds or euros, that Tonali was £55million suggests Newcastle would ask for that figure in order to sell him.

Juventus are seemingly of the opinion that they can afford to secure his signing if they get rid of their young stars.

Newcastle round-up: More huge exits possible

Newcastle could also lose Bruno Guimaraes, as TEAMtalk has learned that he is the dream signing for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Alexander Isak could also be on his way out the door, with multiple giant clubs after him, and Liverpool being urged to land the Swede.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are being tipped to raid Premier League rivals Tottenham for Richarlison.

But they could lose to Liverpool in the race for Johan Bakayoko, with the Reds said to be better placed financially to secure the PSV attacker’s signing.

