Birmingham City star Kristian Pedersen has opened up on his failed transfer to Newcastle United this summer.

Pedersen is a 27-year-old left-back who represents Denmark on the international stage. He has been capped once by his country, during October’s 4-0 friendly win over the Faroe Islands.

Pedersen has made 13 appearances for the Blues this campaign, playing at centre-back, left-back and left midfield. He is yet to open his goalscoring account for the season.

The player’s impressive displays in the Championship have seen him scouted by top-flight clubs Newcastle and Watford.

During an interview with Danish outlet Bold (via Sport Witness), Pedersen revealed that talks had been held with former Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

“It was close with Newcastle in the summer,” he said. “The club got a call from Steve Bruce. He said he really wanted me, but it didn’t work out in the end, because there were some things that had to succeed before the ends could meet.

“Of course, it’s too bad it didn’t happen, but there’s nothing to be done about it. It would have been a really good opportunity for me, but yes, it did not happen, and now they have got new owners and have got other muscles to play with, so I do not know exactly how it is anymore.”

On links with other clubs, Pedersen added: “Watford have been there before, but it was a long time ago, but otherwise there is always little interest here and there, and it is not something that has become concrete.”

The defender’s contract expires in June, although Lee Bowyer’s side are intent on finalising a new deal.

“We’re in dialogue, and they’d like to extend. I’m happy to be here and focus on doing well for the club, but now we’ll see what happens,” the Dane said.

“I have set a goal from the start that I want to be in the Premier League. I have played a few years in the Championship, where I have been and still am really happy at Birmingham, so I feel ready and that is my biggest dream.”

Pedersen is hoping to feature in Birmingham’s first game back after the international break. They face struggling Hull City on Saturday afternoon at the KC Stadium.

Newcastle pushed back in keeper pursuit

Newcastle’s chances of landing Marc-Andre ter Stegen have reportedly been given a major blow.

Sport Witness, citing reports in the Spanish media, state that Newcastle have sent a proposal to the shot-stopper.

But a transfer is unlikely as ter Stegen was left ‘surprised’ by the approach. He is concerned about the Magpies’ lack of ‘technical structure’ – they are yet to install a new chief executive at St James’ Park.

Newcastle could now turn their attention to Dean Henderson. The England international, 24, is eager to leave Man Utd in search of game time.

