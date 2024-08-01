Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon remains a target for Liverpool and Eddie Howe is reportedly planning to sign a Real Madrid star to replace him.

The former Everton man is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and as previously reported, would be very keen to make the switch to Anfield should the opportunity arise.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Reds’ interest in Gordon amid claims that they previously offered Joe Gomez plus £30m for the England international.

Both players were ready to complete the transfers and medicals were even scheduled for the pair but ultimately, Newcastle’s sales of Joe Anderson and Yankuba Minteh saw the swap deal shelved.

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon hasn’t gone away though, with Arne Slot reportedly keen to sign a new winger, and now the Magpies are planning for his potential departure.

Newcastle could sell a number of players before the transfer window slams shut, with Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson among the others linked with exits.

They would no doubt prefer to keep hold of Gordon if they can, but a big offer of around £75m could convince them into a reluctant sale.

Newcastle plot Arda Guler move

According to reports cited by FourFourTwo, Newcastle could use the funds from Gordon’s potential move to Liverpool to sign Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler.

The 19-year-old joined Madrid from Fenerbahce in a €20m (£16.9m) plus add-ons deal last summer under the nose of Barcelona, who had agreed terms with the winger.

Injuries limited Guler’s playing time to just 12 appearances last season but he still managed to bag six goals for the Spanish giants, before impressing for Turkey in the European Championships this summer.

He is widely considered to be one of the most promising young players in the world and it would no doubt take a big fee to lure him away from the Bernabeu.

The report claims that Newcastle are weighing up whether to splash €80m (£67.5m) on Guler if Gordon joins Liverpool.

He generally plays as a right-winger for Madrid but arguably his best position is as a number 10 so he could give Howe an extra option in that position too.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do make another concrete bid for Gordon in the coming weeks.

