Newcastle United are leading the Premier League interest in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, along with West Ham, according to a report.

Kamara has been a long-term target for Newcastle. Their interest has dated back to before their current ownership group, led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), took control of the club.

Now, with new financial power behind them, Newcastle are hoping for a brighter future. In turn, they will be aiming to attract better players to St James’ Park.

Kamara previously turned them down in favour of playing at Champions League level with Marseille. But now, his contract with the French side is due to expire at the end of the season.

As such, the race for his signature as a free agent is already heating up. He has been linked with a move to Italy in particular, where Jose Mourinho could take him to Roma.

But covering that transfer angle, Corriere Dello Sport claim a move to the Premier League currently has more weight behind it.

In that regard, the leading contenders for Kamara’s signature are Newcastle and West Ham.

Barcelona new Umtiti contract gives Newcastle hopes of loan deal Samuel Umtiti has signed a new deal at Barcelona meaning a loan move to Newcastle United could be on the cards this January

Having been hunting the midfielder, who can also play in defence, for a while, Newcastle will be hoping their efforts pay off.

Their existing options in his position are Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Joe Willock, Jeff Hendrick, and brothers Sean and Matty Longstaff. They will need to strengthen in all areas if they are to reach the levels they aspire to.

Kamara, who has played more than 100 times for Marseille, is the kind of player who could help them reach the next level.

But the lure of potential European football at West Ham would make them an inviting destination too. In theory, he could act as a replacement for Alex Kral if they do not make his loan permanent, or Declan Rice in the seemingly unlikely event that they sanction a huge sale.

Boubacar Kamara not only midfielder linked with West Ham and Newcastle

Meanwhile, the same two Premier League clubs appear to be competing for another midfield target.

They both have added Dynamo Moscow midfielder Daniil Fomin to their list of January targets, according to reports in Russia.

According to Sport-Express, citing Russian journalist Ilya Kazakov, West Ham and Newcastle are eyeing Fomin.

Fomin is a defensive midfielder who has been with Dynamo Moscow since 2020. Last season, he scored seven goals from 32 games. This term, he has already reached the same goal tally from 19 appearances.

An A-Z of 101 players Newcastle United have been linked with since their takeover

The eight-time Russia international could be ready to take the next step in his career soon. At the age of 24, he may even be about to leave his home country.

Fomin remains under contract in Moscow until 2025. Any asking price from Dynamo’s perspective – or even whether they would be open to a sale – is not clear at this stage, nor is the player’s stance.

READ MORE: Newcastle pose threat to Man Utd over favourite Rangnick target, as PIF eye £80m-plus deal