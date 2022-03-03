Boubacar Kamara should think carefully about his future and only leave Marseille for Newcastle if it is truly the right call, an observer has advised.

The 22-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the most exciting talents across Europe following his recent rise. He in fact made his Ligue 1 debut in October 2017 and has since made 153 further Marseille outings.

As a result of his rise, Kamara has had transfer links with a move away to several clubs. From the Premier League, Newcastle, Leeds United and Manchester United all reportedly showed January interest.

Meanwhile, Roma boss Jose Mourinho also put the feelers out over a raid on the Marseille man.

Kamara will, as it stands, have the pick of his next club in the summer. Indeed, he is in the final year of his contract and will enter free agency.

According to Foot Radio journalist Walid Acherchour, though, Kamara should carefully consider his future.

“If Boubacar Kamara should stay at Marseille? I am divided. He must leave, but it depends where,” the reporter said.

“I think he should go to a club in the European top 12 or top 14. But if it’s to go to Aston Villa, Watford or Everton, I prefer that he stays at OM, especially if they go to the Champions League.

“But if you explain to me that he is going to Sevilla in the role of Fernando, or to Napoli, in this kind of playing team where he will have a coach who will trust him, where he will be a starter, I say why not.

“There will be more room at AC Milan, for example, with the departure of [Franck] Kessie, Borussia Dortmund… These kinds of teams, yes.”

Indeed, Acherchour warned Kamara not to follow the path of Newcastle’s January signing Bruno Guimaraes.

The former Lyon midfielder has only played 26 Premier League minutes across four matches since his arrival.

“But if it’s to go and bury himself and take big wages like Bruno Guimaraes, like Morgan Sanson… There are plenty of examples of midfielders from Ligue 1 who left for the Premier League, and I do not think they have made the right choice,” the reporter added.

Kamara faces big summer decision

Kamara has played in all but four of Marseille’s Ligue 1 matches this season, captaining the side on three occasions.

As such, he has proved his leadership skills as he looks to go to the next level in his career.

But Kamara is also emerging on the international stage. He has made nine caps for France’s Under-21 side.

Newcastle reportedly feel confident of blowing their transfer rivals out of the water over salary demands for the player.

Ahead of his impending summer transfer, though, Marseille president Pablo Longoria insisted earlier this week that there is still a chance the midfielder signs a new deal.

Longoria said: “Until the end, it’s not over yet. We continue to have conversations, we proposed different possibilities. Until the end, you always have to have hope.”

For now, though, Kamara can potentially end his Marseille spell in style by leading the club to the Champions League. The club sit second in Ligue 1 with 12 games remaining.