Atalanta and Italy defender Marco Palestra has rejected an approach from Newcastle

Marco Palestra has informed Newcastle United that he does not want to move to St James’ Park this summer, with the Italy international favouring other options and with Inter Milan strongly pushing to see off burgeoning interest from Manchester City for his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle made contact to explore a potential deal for the Atalanta full-back, but the 21-year-old has indicated that a move to Tyneside is not part of his current plans.

Palestra had emerged as a significant target for Eddie Howe’s side as they continue to reshape their defensive options ahead of the new season.

The Magpies have already moved on from Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett, while the futures of both Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento remain far from certain amid ongoing interest from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle’s recruitment staff viewed Palestra’s versatility as a major attraction, with the Italian capable of operating effectively at both right-back and left-back.

That flexibility made him an ideal candidate as Howe’s side look to strengthen multiple areas of their defence with one signing.

However, sources have confirmed Newcastle are now likely to turn their attention elsewhere after being informed that Palestra does not see his immediate future at St James’ Park and with the player seemingly set for a move across Serie A instead…

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That stance has handed Inter Milan a significant boost as they work to complete a deal for the defender, whom they view as a leading candidate to replace Denzel Dumfries following the Dutch international’s departure.

The Nerazzurri have identified Palestra as one of their priority targets and sources have confirmed that significant progress has already been made.

TEAMtalk understands Inter have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old on a five-year contract and remain confident of convincing him to return to San Siro.

Palestra is no stranger to Inter. The Milan-born defender spent time in the club’s academy as a youngster before moving to Atalanta, where he has developed into one of Italy’s most exciting young defenders and his stock has risen dramatically over the past 12 months.

After spending last season on loan at Cagliari, Palestra emerged as one of the standout young performers in Serie A, showcasing his attacking quality, athleticism and tactical maturity.

His performances have also been recognised internationally, earning him honours with Italy this summer and further enhancing his growing reputation across Europe.

Sources indicate that while personal terms have been agreed, Inter have not reached an agreement with Atalanta, who are holding out for a fee in the region of €40million (£34.5m, $47.5m).

That delay has opened the door for rival clubs, however. TEAMtalk can reveal that both Manchester City and Barcelona are closely monitoring developments and remain interested in testing Atalanta’s resolve should negotiations with Inter stall.

Of the two, City are regarded as the biggest threat.

Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that incoming City boss Enzo Maresca is a strong admirer of Palestra and has communicated his belief to sporting director Hugo Viana that the Italian would be an excellent fit for the club’s long-term plans.

City’s recruitment team have been tracking Palestra’s progress for some time and view him as a player capable of thriving in the Premier League.

Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the situation as they continue assessing potential additions at full-back, but their ongoing financial considerations could complicate any move.

We can also confirm that Arsenal and Chelsea have made contact in recent weeks to gather information on Palestra’s availability and contractual situation.

Newcastle also face a battle to retain the services of Sandro Tonali this summer after a fresh report detailed the fee Manchester United are prepared to spend on the Italian.

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