Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has sent an emotional message to the departing Eddie Howe, as the Magpies react to claims that they have an agreement in place with Arsenal over selling the Brazilian star to the Gunners.

On July 30, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Howe is leaving as the Newcastle manager.

We also reported that Newcastle are planning to hire Matthias Jaissle as Howe’s replacement.

On July 31, Newcastle officially announced that the Englishman has decided to step down as the manager.

Howe himself sent a long and emotional message to Newcastle, reflecting on his successful time at the club.

Under Howe, Newcastle enjoyed two seasons of Champions League football and also won the Carabao Cup in 2025.

Midfielder Guimaraes worked with Howe at Newcastle, and the Brazil international has sent a heartfelt goodbye message to the Englishman on Instagram.

Guimaraes wrote: “King of this club!

“Thanks for everything you’ve done for us.

“I loved our time together.

“You made me a better player and person.

“No words can say how much I enjoyed being your player.

“Wish you all the very best in your future gaffer.”

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Newcastle deny Arsenal agreement claim about Guimaraes

While Howe has officially left Newcastle, it is only a matter of time before Guimaraes follows him out of St. James’ Park.

Arsenal want to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle in the summer transfer window, with sources telling our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that the Premier League champions believe that they will get a deal done for over £80million.

There have been reports in the French and English press that Arsenal have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Newcastle over Guimaraes.

Arsenal are said to have even decided to book a medical for Guimaraes next week.

The Daily Mail journalist Isaan Khan posted on X at 3:45pm on July 21: “Understand that Arsenal have reserved a date next week for the possibility of Bruno Guimaraes’ medical at London Colney.

“Agreement in principal is £77m plus add-ons.

“Contract not signed yet and finer details to sort but a deal is close now. Next 48 hours crucial.”

However, according to Football.London and The Mirror’s Arsenal reporter, Tom Canton, Newcastle have dismissed suggestions that an agreement is in place with Arsenal for the Brazilian star.

Canton wrote on X at 5:07pm on July 31: “Newcastle sources are denying there has been any agreement in principle today.

“As reported yesterday, through intermediaries things are however understood to be progressing.

“£80m is sensed to be the magic number.

“Add-ons in the structure key.”

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