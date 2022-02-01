Ligue 1 expert Robin Bairner has given his verdict on Newcastle’s big-money signing of central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies announced the deal for the Lyon man on Sunday, with the Brazilian agreeing a four-and-a-half-year contract. The 24-year-old will cost an initial £35million and will wear the number 39 shirt at St James’ Park.

The midfielder was the most expensive of Newcastle’s five January additions and comes with a big reputation.

And that has been backed up by Bairner, who has been speaking to Geordie Boot Boys about the deal.

He said: “I think Newcastle are getting a really good player.

“He’s a pretty complete midfielder, who does most of his work defensively but is still capable of using the ball well.

“One of the areas he’s been criticised in the past at Lyon with is his big-game mentality, but he’s had some good performances on the big stage – I’m thinking back to the Champions League game in 2020 against Juventus, particularly, but also more recently he was superb against PSG.”

Despite excelling in France, Guimaraes now faces the challenge of adapting to the English game.

Guimaraes capable of adapting to change

However, Bairner believes the player will be a success in the Premier League.

He added: “At Lyon there’s been a fairly strong core of Brazilian players in the team. Behind the scenes that have helped him adapt. So it could be trickier going to England. That said, he has all the attributes to be a successful Premier League player.”

Bairner also commented on whether he feels the deal is good value for money, adding: “I don’t think Newcastle are going to get ‘good’ value for anyone at the moment.

“But equally I’m not sure that should be a big concern for the club given the position they’re in and also the money they have to spend.

“That said, €42million plus €10million, which is the figure being reported in France, isn’t bad value.”

