Newcastle United have firmly denied claims that any talks have taken place with Manchester United – or any other club – over a potential deal for Bruno Guimaraes, and the Magpies are set to hold talks with the midfielder over a record-breaking new contract.

Reports earlier this week suggested negotiations had begun between the two Premier League sides regarding a blockbuster move for the Brazilian midfielder.

However, TEAMtalk sources close to Newcastle have moved quickly to shut down those suggestions, insisting no such discussions have occurred.

The Magpies have been consistent in their stance in recent weeks, dismissing a series of transfer claims involving several key players.

Alongside Guimaraes, speculation has also surrounded Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento, with Newcastle making it clear they are not entertaining approaches.

Despite being set to miss out on Champions League qualification, which can often trigger uncertainty around top talent, Newcastle are determined to maintain stability within Eddie Howe’s squad.

The club have no intention of allowing St James’ Park to become a revolving door this summer, even amid growing external interest in their standout performers.

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Newcastle to push for record-breaking new deal

TEAMtalk understands that Guimaraes himself is aware of the mounting attention but is not pushing for an exit.

In fact, the midfielder is believed to be open to committing his future to the club, with Newcastle prepared to reward him accordingly.

As we exclusively revealed in January, discussions over a new long-term contract are expected, and any proposed deal would see him become the club’s first player to earn more than £200,000 per week.

While Man Utd have also played down suggestions of active talks, they are not alone in their admiration.

Guimaraes is highly regarded across Europe, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all tracking his progress over a sustained period.

Nevertheless, Newcastle’s position remains unchanged. As the summer transfer window approaches, the club are once again making it clear that no deal for their Brazilian superstar is imminent – and, as things stand, none is even under consideration pr on the horizon.

Latest Newcastle news: Tonali transfer update / Ancelotti issues plea

Meanwhile, we understand that as opposed to the situation with Guimaraes, there is genuine concern about the future of Sandro Tonali at St James’ Park.

The player’s agent is talking regularly in the Italian media and they have told all their squad that there will be ‘ another Alexander Isak situation’ this summer.

While a return to Serie A initially seemed possible, Tonali’s £100million valuation has made that unlikely. Now, we reveal that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have ALL been spoken to this month.

In other news, a shock report has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti has told his former club Real Madrid to pursue a move for Guimaraes this summer, and he could replace the exit-linked Eduardo Camavinga at the Bernabeu.

However, our information suggests that even if this were true, the situation remains the same. Guimaraes is unlikely to be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

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