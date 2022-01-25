Newcastle have reportedly had a £33million bid for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes accepted but still face an anxious wait over whether the player will agree to the move.

Eddie Howe’s men have been active in the January market so far, landing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood from Burnley. However, the Magpies are still hoping to conclude some more business before the window shuts on January 31.

A centre-back remains the priority, although the addition of another midfielder is also an option. And that certainly appears to be the case following reports on Tuesday evening.

Brazilan outlet GE states that Lyon have agreed to sell the talented 24-year-old for €40m (£33m).

The report adds that Guimaraes is expected to give his answer over the next 24 hours. However, interest from Arsenal and Juventus has made that decision a tricky one.

The Gunners are not thought to have submitted any formal offers themselves, which does at least give Newcastle an advantage in that regard.

Guimaraes moved to Lyon in a €20m deal from Athletico-PR back in 2019. Since then his career has really taken off in France.

Any potential sale will net Brazilian outfit Paranaense a nice 20% sum. However, Guimaraes may still decide to stay put – if he cannot come to a decision.

Newcastle currently occupy 18th place in the Premier League table but are only a point off behind Norwich in 17th.

Newcastle target Brighton standout

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have reportedly launched a ‘surprise late inquiry’ for outstanding Brighton centre-back Adam Webster.

The 27-year-0ld has been hugely impressive for the Seagulls this season and was named Man of the Match as Graham Potter’s men more than held their own in drawing 1-1 with European champions Chelsea recently.

Indeed, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher talked up Webster as the best English passer of a ball operating at centre-back in the Premier League following that game.

That has even led to calls for the former Bristol City man to earn Three Lions honours very soon.

His brilliant form has led to The Sun claiming that cash-rich Newcastle are ready to swoop in the final week of the January transfer window.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon, who correctly called Tyneside moves for Federico Fernandez and Rodrigo Vilca, states that Newcastle have turned to Webster after cooling their interest in Sevilla star Diego Carlos, who is also wanted by Tottenham.

Nixon states that Eddie Howe’s men are annoyed with Sevilla for continually changing the terms of the deal.

Webster won’t be cheap

Webster will not come cheap, however, especially given that Brighton spent £20m to sign him in 2019.

The feeling is that the Amex outfit will want at least double that to even consider selling.

While money is no object to Newcastle, they might use that money of other areas of Howe’s squad.

The 6ft 3′ Webster has scored six goals in 78 appearances for Brighton, notching 15 times in total.

That sort of threat from set-piece play could make the defender critical at both ends of the pitch.

