Newcastle United’s signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is a ‘done deal’, according to one source, with the player travelling to complete his medical today (Friday).

The Magpies are eager to make Guimaraes their third capture of the January window, following the early arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. 24-year-old Guimaraes has long been a target for Arsenal, alongside Lyon team-mate Houssem Aouar.

But the Brazilian, who won Olympic gold with his country last year, is now on the verge of moving to St James’ Park.

As per a report from The Guardian on Wednesday, Guimaraes has accepted an approach from Newcastle and is willing to join in the coming days.

talkSPORT claim it is a ‘done deal’, putting the transfer fee at £30million. It looks like the defensive midfielder could be announced soon.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also weighs in. He says the player will travel from Sao Paulo to Belo Horizonte – in his native Brazil – today to complete medical tests.

His agent, Alexis Malavolta, is already there, while a member of the Newcastle medical team arrived in the country this morning.

Bruno Guimaraes fee could be higher

Romano contradicts the update from talkSPORT slightly, claiming the deal is worth €40m (£33.2m) plus €8m (£6.6m) in bonuses.

He cannot call it a ‘done deal’ just yet as the agent fees still need to be sorted out and Guimaraes must pass his medical.

Lyon will make a decent profit on the star. They brought him in from Brazilian outfit Atletico Paranaense for £18m back in January 2020.

Guimaraes has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season, registering four assists. He also featured five times in the Europa League group stage, helping Lyon to reach the round of 16 with an unbeaten record.

Should his transfer to Newcastle go through, then the three-time Brazil international will add extra steel to Eddie Howe’s midfield.

He will compete with the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton for a starting spot.

Newcastle rejected by Aston Villa man

Meanwhile, Villa boss Steven Gerrard has won again by convincing one of his stars not to leave this month.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Newcastle were among a trio of clubs aiming to sign Ashley Young before January 31.

Norwich and Watford were also in the mix, although the veteran wide man will be staying put.

According to the Daily Mirror, Young has ‘told Gerrard he wants to stay’.

Gerrard is a huge admirer of his fellow Englishman, and sees him as a ‘de facto club captain’ thanks to his vast experience.

And per the report, the respect is mutual. With Gerrard’s influence clearly a major factor, Young has therefore opted to snub Newcastle’s approach.

Common sense would dictate Norwich and Watford’s interest will also come to nothing.

