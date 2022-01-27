Newcastle are reportedly hoping to put the disappointment of missing out on Jesse Lingard behind them by signing three other players before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Magpies’ first transfer window following their Saudi-led takeover has proved a tale of two halves so far. Manager Eddie Howe started the month brightly with deals for full-back Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood.

Since then, though, Newcastle have tried and failed to agree deals with a number of players.

Top centre-back targets Sven Botman and Diego Carlos have stayed at Sevilla and Lille, respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester United have effectively priced Newcastle out of Lingard’s transfer.

Nevertheless, the Tyneside still have irons in the fire. They want Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Brighton centre-back Dan Burn and Bayer Leverkusen left-back Dan Burn.

Reports initially claimed that Newcastle agreed a £33million deal for Guimaraes, only for Lyon to deny that in a statement.

Elsewhere, talks are continuing over a deal for Bakker and the Magpies will supposedly increase their £8million offer for Burn.

As such, the Daily Express claims that Newcastle are planning an overall spend of £56million late on in the transfer window.

Howe’s side are working towards that figure, but their plans could soon change – as they have done numerous times already this month.

Guimaraes, 24, is also reportedly a target for Arsenal, who wanted to sign the Brazil international before he moved to Lyon in January 2020.

Reports of the agreement with Newcastle also claimed that he will soon undergo a medical.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express adds that the Magpies have discussed personal terms with Dutchman Bakker, who could cost £16million.

Finally, Newcastle could increase their bid for Toon fan Burn to £10million to leave Brighton with a decision to make over the 29-year-old.

Newcastle have further centre-back options

Newcastle may be putting their full centre-back focus on Burn. However, they could yet sign a compatriot of Brazil international Carlos.

Galatasaray star Marcao has played for his Turkish employers since 2019.

The 25-year-old has made 126 appearances and has a contract until 2024.

He would also be a lot cheaper than Carlos, with a price tag of just over £12million on the cards.