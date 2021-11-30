Teemu Pukki scored a brilliant left-footed volley as Norwich held 10-man Newcastle to a draw at St James’ Park.

The Magpies went down to 10 men early on but took the lead through striker Callum Wilson. They were desperate to hold on for their first win of the campaign, only for Pukki to step up and make it 1-1 with 11 minutes remaining.

Newcastle’s first opportunity of the game came through midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. He received the ball from Allan Saint-Maximin but couldn’t keep his effort down.

The Magpies were put at a huge disadvantage due to Ciaran Clark’s red card just nine minutes in. The defender’s clearance hit Pukki, allowing the Finland international to race towards goal.

Clark pulled his opponent back just outside the box, forcing the referee into an early dismissal. Billy Gilmour’s resultant free-kick was pushed wide by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Eddie Howe had to act and brought off winger Ryan Fraser for Federico Fernandez. Despite going down to 10 men, Newcastle showed more attacking threat than their opponents.

Saint-Maximin got away from Gilmour before playing in Joelinton. He hit a first-time effort which flew just over.

At the other end, Greek attacker Christos Tzolis put a dangerous ball across the face of the Newcastle goal. Josh Sargent attempted to tap home at the back post but former Norwich man Jamal Lewis did enough to put him off.

Magpies star Joe Willock then showed off some good footwork down the left flank to get away from Max Aarons and Gilmour. He pulled the ball back for Wilson, who should have done much better with his left-footed effort.

At the break, Canaries boss Dean Smith opted for a change in formation as midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou came on for Tzolis.

Joelinton thought he had won a free-kick for the home side when Lukas Rupp left a leg hanging out in the 53rd minute. Referee Andy Madley saw otherwise, and Norwich broke on the counter-attack. Sargent crossed for Pukki but got too much power on it, giving his team-mate no chance.

That decision from the referee incensed the Newcastle crowd and they had more reason to shout just minutes later. Fernandez won a header in the box, which hit Gilmour’s raised arm from point-blank range.

After checking the VAR screen, Madley pointed to the spot. Wilson stepped up to take the huge spot-kick. Norwich keeper Tim Krul got a big hand on the effort, but saw it go in off the bar as Newcastle took a 61st-minute lead.

Callum Wilson SCORES for Newcastle 👏 Tim Krul gets a hand on the penalty, but it's not enough to stop the Magpies going ahead!#PLonPrime #NEWNOR pic.twitter.com/Jl503MtMw3 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 30, 2021

Smith responded to the opening goal by bringing on young striker Adam Idah in place of Sargent.

Saint-Maximin showed off his devastating pace in the 70th minute on the counter-attack. He ran at Grant Hanley but could only send his shot high and wide.

Norwich got back in the game through Pukki, shortly after Miguel Almiron had replaced Saint-Maximin for the hosts. Dubravka parried a Gilmour cross away, but only into the path of Dimitris Giannoulis. He lofted the ball back into the box, allowing Pukki to rifle into the top corner on his left foot.

Lees-Melou had a huge chance to win the match in stoppage time. He capitalised on a defensive error and ran at Dubravka, only to see his close-range effort saved by the foot of the Slovakian.

The draw continues Newcastle’s winless run and leaves them bottom of the table with just seven points from 14 matches. Norwich, meanwhile, leapfrog Burnley into 18th. They are three points from safety ahead of Wednesday night’s fixtures.

READ MORE: Newcastle told to avoid Liverpool man in January as pundit points to Howe concern