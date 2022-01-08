Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup as Cambridge claim shock scalp

Newcastle United have been dumped out of the FA Cup after losing their third-round clash with League One outfit Cambridge 1-0.

A cup run would have been a nice way to continue the first chapter of the Saudi era at Newcastle, but it wasn’t to be after their third-tier opponents clinched victory by a single goal.

Kieran Trippier made his Newcastle debut from the start, representing one of three changes to the side that drew with Man Utd back in their last game of 2021. Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie also came into the lineup.

The first decent chance of the game fell to Allan Saint-Maximin, who shot wide from the edge of the area.

Cambridge’s first opportunity of note came from a corner, after which Martin Dubravka saved a header from George Williams.

Saint-Maximin took aim with a header of his own at the other end after being set up by Murphy. However, his effort went over the bar.

Next, Saint-Maximin turned provider for Murphy, who forced a save from Dimitar Mitov.

Cambridge had appeals for a penalty when Harvey Knibbs went down under Ritchie. It was checked by VAR, but not given.

Perhaps taking it as a wake-up call, Newcastle went close when Saint-Maximin came in from the left and forced Mitov to tip the ball behind. From the resulting corner, Fabian Schar put the ball in the net, but he was offside.

Mitov was called into action again to deny a close-range strike from Murphy shortly after. He thwarted the same opponent again by tipping a half-volley onto the crossbar before the break as well.

Cambridge stun Newcastle in second half

At the start of the second half, Trippier set up Joelinton with a cross, but the Brazilian shot straight towards Mitov.

For the second time, Newcastle then had the ball in the net but after one of their players was offside. Murphy finished into the bottom corner after latching onto Schar’s pass from an illegal position.

There was later a chance for Trippier to make an impact on his debut when he took a free kick. However, his effort hit the wall.

And moments later, Cambridge got themselves in front. Newcastle failed to clear the ball and it fell to Joe Ironside, who finished on the turn to make it 1-0 after 56 minutes. And he could breathe a sigh of relief after a VAR check upheld the goal.

It prompted Eddie Howe to make a double change for Newcastle, who introduced Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock into the action.

The Premier League side pushed for an equaliser, but Cambridge battled to hold on to their lead. For example, Willock saw a shot blocked by a group of resolute defenders.

It was actually Cambridge who had the ball in the net next. However, Jack Lankester was offside, so the advantage remained at a single goal.

Time was running out for Newcastle and just before five minutes of injury time, Jonjo Shelvey had a shot blocked and Mitov claimed a weak attempt by Emil Krafth.

In the added time, Joelinton aimed off target after meeting a Saint-Maximin cross. Mitov then denied the attacker with a fine save from a header.

Newcastle sent their own keeper Dubravka up for a late corner, but Cambridge held firm for a memorable victory.

