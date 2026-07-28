Newcastle ignite chase for €50m-rated LaLiga forward open to Premier League switch

Newcastle United are stepping up their pursuit of Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, with sources confirming the Magpies have been making regular checks on the Morocco international in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old, now represented by Footfeel following a recent change of agent as TEAMtalk revealed, has featured on the radar of several clubs across Europe. Yet Newcastle are understood to rank among the most determined suitors for the versatile attacker.

Ezzalzouli possesses the pace, directness and technical quality that Eddie Howe values highly at Newcastle.

Capable of operating on either flank, he has developed into a consistent performer in LaLiga and is seen as a player who could immediately strengthen the Magpies’ attacking options.

Importantly, the winger is open to a switch to the Premier League, viewing the intensity and ambition of English football as an attractive next chapter.

Sources indicate a deal could be completed for €50million.

That valuation reflects both Ezzalzouli’s potential and Real Betis’ reluctance to lose a key squad member without significant compensation but is a reduction in the asking price at the start of the summer.

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Newcastle transfer chiefs prepping Ezzalzouli offer

Newcastle hierarchy believe the figure is workable and are preparing to formalise interest as the transfer window intensifies.

The timing is deliberate. Having lost Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, the club is under pressure to reinforce quickly. Gordon’s departure removes a proven goal threat and creative outlet from the left, while Tonali’s exit leaves a gap in midfield energy and leadership.

Recruitment staff are therefore focusing on high-impact additions who can restore balance and elevate the side.

Ezzalzouli fits the brief. His ability to stretch defences, deliver crosses and contribute goals would offer Howe greater tactical flexibility.

With several European clubs still monitoring the situation, Newcastle’s early and consistent scouting gives them a clear advantage. Negotiations with Betis and the player’s new representatives will likely pick up over the coming week.

A successful capture would signal Newcastle’s intent to remain competitive after a transitional summer.

At €50m the deal represents a substantial outlay, yet one the club considers justified given the winger’s age, upside and readiness for Premier League football.

Further progress is anticipated shortly as the Magpies push hard to secure their primary targets.

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