Chris Wood has become a “priority” target for Newcastle United, who are optimistic of signing him from Burnley by the end of the week, reports claim.

After making Kieran Trippier the first signing of the Saudi era, Newcastle now have two other positions to strengthen. In the immediate future, they are focusing on improving at centre-back and centre-forward.

New coach Eddie Howe wanted defenders as his priority when first taking the Newcastle job. But with Callum Wilson suffering an injury up front, finding a striker has become an equally big issue.

It may have been something they wanted to address anyway. Bringing a striker in could be an exciting way to represent their new era. Now, it has become something of a necessity and the club are exploring various options to make something happen.

According to the Daily Telegraph, they have now made an approach to Burney over the chances of signing Chris Wood.

The New Zealand international has played in the Premier League since 2017. During his Burnley career, he has scored 53 goals from 165 appearances. Just three of those goals have come from his 21 games this season, though.

That said, he has hit double figures in all four of his previous seasons at Turf Moor. At the age of 30, he has experience and pedigree of the appropriate standard.

Therefore, Newcastle want to add him to their ranks – and the feelings are mutual. The Telegraph claim Wood wants to make the move to St James’ Park.

It now just hinges on the two clubs to find an agreement. And despite being in the same relegation battle, Burnley have not “discouraged” Newcastle about Wood, whose contract runs until 2023. However, there is the warning that the selling club can “make things difficult” for Newcastle.

Three factors make transfer appealing

The Telegraph list Wood’s “presence, hold-up play and aerial ability” as three factors that make him appealing to Newcastle. It comes after they put 35 crosses into the box against Cambridge United at the weekend, but couldn’t score in a shock FA Cup defeat.

Of the 53 goals Wood has scored for Burnley, nine have been headers. It shows he can have the kind of impact they want in the box.

Now, they are ready to accelerate their transfer pursuit. With Wilson out, Newcastle want Wood’s transfer over the line in time for their next game, against another relegation rival, Watford, on Saturday.

Chris Wood transfer not only item on Newcastle agenda

It seems he has been chosen over alternative targets like Divock Origi of Liverpool and Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal. Both are mentioned as targets by the Telegraph, but there is less certainty over whether either will be available.

Arsenal want to extend Nketiah’s contract beyond its expiry date of the end of the season. Liverpool, meanwhile, would only sell Origi if they have a replacement in the pipeline.

Alternatively, Newcastle could look abroad with Zenit Saint Petersburg contract rebel Sardar Azmoun, or Marseille talent Bamba Dieng.

They are aiming to sign at least one striker and one defender before their next game. Indeed, the plans were reportedly discussed between the consortium in charge and Howe straight after the Cambridge upset. They want to act within the next 72 hours for their main targets.

In terms of their defender pursuit, they seem to have convinced Sven Botman and Diego Carlos. However, they still need to make progress with their clubs, Lille and Sevilla respectively, who want to make a lot of money from their sales.

