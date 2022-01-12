A Newcastle transfer for Burnley striker Chris Wood could be completed as early as today amid Alan Shearer’s previous assessment of the New Zealand striker resurfacing.

Newcastle’s desire to land a readymade centre-forward ramped up following Callum Wilson’s calf injury. Wilson could miss as much as two months of action, leaving Eddie Howe desperately short on firepower.

A host of UK-based strikers had been linked with the cash-rich Magpies. Sky Sports stated Newcastle were looking to complete a deal in time for their relegation six-pointer with Watford on Saturday.

A host of outlets reported on Tuesday that the man Newcastle would turn to was Burnley’s Chris Wood.

Signing the New Zealand international will not only strengthen their cause, but also weaken a direct relegation rival.

The presence of a release clause within Wood’s contract has helped Newcastle to speed up the process. Reports have varied as to the fee involved, though all have stated it lays between £20m-£25m and Newcastle have duly triggered it.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed further light on the situation.

Romano tweeted Wood will undergo his Newcastle medical ‘today’. Once completed, Wood could officially sign his new contract as early as ‘this afternoon’. Romano added that a second striker deal is also being eyed up.

Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike but contract clause puts transfer in doubt Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike is ready for move but Reims want sell on clause in contract

With Wood’s move to St. James’ Park looking a certainty, club legend Alan Shearer’s prior assessment of the burly striker has resurfaced.

And if Shearer’s past comments are anything to go by, Newcastle are poised to pull off a tremendous piece of business.

Chris Wood is “horrible to play against” – Shearer

“I like him, I like what he does for the team and he is the focal point for them,” said Shearer in 2020 (via the Chronicle). “He is very good at occupying two centre halves.

“He’s a get out for Burnley if they want because they are not afraid to knock it long.

“He can keep hold of it and bring other players into the game.

“He is horrible to play against and he won’t give defenders a moment’s peace.”

An A-Z of 101 players Newcastle United have been linked with since their takeover

Newcastle chasing Borussia Dortmund deal

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly on the trail of Borussia Dortmund star Mahmoud Dahoud, according to trusted German journalist Patrick Berger.

The 26-year-old midfielder is viewed as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga. However, his current deal expires in summer 2023, making Dortmund vulnerable to his sale.

He is in talks over an extension, but as yet, no agreement has been reached. As a result, Sport1 journalist Berger claims Newcastle are monitoring his situation and preparing a move.

He wrote: ‘Mo Dahoud is wanted by some Premier League. Especially Newcastle United are very interested. The midfielder is on the NUFC wishlist but he is not interested in a winter move. He is very happy at BVB so far.’

As Berger indicates, the chances of a January swoop for Mahmoud Dahoud look unlikely for Newcastle.

However, come the summer there’s an expectation that – assuming Newcastle are still a Premier League side – they will launch a huge approach for the two-times capped Germany midfielder.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: First step toward problem-solving Man Utd transfer taken; Chelsea deal determined within two days