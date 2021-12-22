Newcastle are ready to snap up a top-class Bayern Munich star as his exit from Bavaria is ‘as good as sealed’, according to reports.

Eddie Howe’s side desperately need squad additions in January if they are to avoid the drop. The Magpies have won just once in 18 league outings, putting them 19th in the table.

Newcastle have lost their last three matches with an aggregate score of 11-1. That demonstrates exactly where reinforcements need to be brought in – defence.

Questions have arisen over the ability of Jamaal Lascelles’ centre-back partners Fabian Schar and Ciaran Clark. Schar has put in a series of sub-par displays, while Clark always seems to have an error in him.

The latter was sent off just nine minutes into the draw with relegation rivals Norwich. His poor decision-making saw him receive criticism from Newcastle legend Alan Shearer.

Clark, alongside keeper Martin Dubravka, was also at fault for the opening goal in Newcastle’s 4-0 defeat to Man City. They failed to clear in the box, allowing Ruben Dias to head into an open net.

Clearly, a new partner for Lascelles is needed, and the Tyneside outfit seem to be aiming high.

Reports put them in the frame for Niklas Sule’s signature. The Germany international is now in the final few months of his contract and could secure a shock Bayern exit.

CaughtOffside, who cite Sky Germany, claim Sule’s transfer away from Bayern is ‘as good as sealed’.

The main problem at play here is an ‘image’ one. The 26-year-old feels undervalued by the German champions, despite his sturdy performances over the last few years.

His decision leaves the door open for Newcastle to swoop in. And their huge takeover means they have the financial power to meet Sule’s wage demands.

Newcastle disappointed in Lucas Paqueta hunt

Meanwhile, Newcastle have failed in their attempt to land Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, according to reports.

They put forward a bid worth £34m, as per French outlet Le10 Sport, but it wasn’t enough to complete a deal.

Paqueta also has little interest in joining a relegation battle. With Lyon, he has a good chance of competing in Europe year in, year out.

Over the weekend, rumours began to reveal the huge financial package Newcastle were offering Paqueta. They were willing to pay him €212,500 per week, which equals more than €10m a year.

However, Newcastle now know that money alone will not allow them to capture big names. They need to improve their league position first, a factor which could hamper their move for Sule, too.

