‘Comfortable’ Howe doesn’t ‘need reassurance’ as Newcastle pressure rises ahead of Sunderland clash

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has stated he doesn’t “need daily reassurances’ over his job despite mounting sack pressure ahead of a crucial game against rivals Sunderland.

Last season, Howe could do absolutely no wrong. He was accepted into the Magpies fraternity while big changes were going on the campaign prior.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund coming through the door and splashing the cash got fans back on side, and hiring an exciting boss in Howe helped with that, even more so when he led Newcastle to an 11th-placed Premier League finish.

That was a sign of things to come, as he followed that up with a fourth-placed finish, with the Magpies qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

The European campaign ended at the first hurdle, with Newcastle bowing out despite overcoming Paris Saint-Germain in a historic 4-1 victory in the early stages.

On top of their European exit, Premier League form has left a lot to be desired of late.

The Magpies are in ninth place, and have lost five of their last six games in the league.

While it would have seemed ludicrous a year ago, as Howe looked like the man to lead Newcastle for some time, sack talk is now ramping up.

Howe doesn’t ‘need daily reassurances’

Jose Mourinho’s frequently being linked with the St James’ Park job, while the club’s owners are reportedly ‘looking seriously’ at Girona coach Michel.

Despite mounting pressure on his job, Howe suggests he doesn’t need reassurance, as he feels the owners are behind him.

“I certainly don’t need daily reassurances. I feel comfortable in the fact that we are working as hard as we can to improve performances and improve results,” he said in a press conference, quoted by the Independent.

“Obviously I know it’s a results-based business – all the usual things you’d expect me to say – but I do feel the support from the club. And that’s really important in this moment.”

Sunderland game huge for Howe

Howe feels the next game is a chance to pick up some form, but it’s no normal game, as the Magpies face local rivals Sunderland for the first time since 2016, and are on a losing streak against them.

“Our next game is our next opportunity to turn our form around. We are very much focusing on our performance and trying to deliver the best account of ourselves as we can,” Howe added.

“It is our opportunity to progress in the cup competition. We have to individually be at our best levels.”

While Howe did not allude to the magnitude of the match, a loss against their rivals – who play in the Championship – would be catastrophic for Newcastle, and could be the catalyst for his axing.

One journalist feels the supportive narrative which is already wavering ‘will change’ with a loss, while Darren Bent believes it might prompt an “enough is enough” stance.

