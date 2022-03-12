Newcastle have officially announced the completion of a mid-season loan deal for a 2020 signing who is still waiting for his first Magpies appearance.

Much of the talk surrounding the cash-rich Magpies will centre around who will arrive in future transfer windows. However, to make room for the plethora of new arrivals, an equal number of current stars will be moved on.

Indeed, that saw the likes of Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick omitted from Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad after five new faces were drafted in in January.

That could be a sign of what’s to come for the club’s fringe players, and Newcastle today announced Rodrigo Vilca has been loaned out to Universitario de Deportes in Peru.

That name may not ring any bells with some readers with the 23-year-old playmaker yet to make a single first-team appearance for Newcastle.

Rodrigo Vilca was signed from Deportivo Municipal for an undisclosed fee in 2020. Vilca slotted into the club’s Under-23s before moving out on loan to Doncaster Rovers for the first half of the current campaign.

The Peruvian bagged two goals and three assists for the League One strugglers before returning to St. James’ Park in January.

Newcastle target Barcelona centre back Clement Lenglet Clement Lenglet is a summer target for Newcastle United as they start their European football challenge

However, the club have now officially announced he has moved back to Peru with Universitario de Deportes for the remainder of the calendar year. That will then see him return next January.

By coincidence, the move crossed the line on Vilca’s birthday of March 12.

Newcastle eyeing awesome foursome of transfers

Meanwhile, Newcastle are making plans to transform their squad this summer with reports in Italy naming four exciting signings the Magpies have in their sights.

Calciomercato claims Newcastle are preparing plans to make their squad ‘one of the giants of world football’.

First up, the Magpies are looking to bolster their central defence. The report once again highlighting their interest in Sven Botman.

Eddie Howe’s side made multiple efforts to sign the Dutchman in January, only to see their advances rebuffed. However, they are now seen as the leading candidates to sign the Lille star, beating AC Milan to his signature.

Alongside him, Newcastle are also looking to bring in Matthias Ginter. The Borussia Monchengladbach defender is out of contract in the summer and wants to leave the Bundesliga club.

Newcastle United are also looking to bolster their midfield and attack this summer. Top of their midfield wishlist is Boubacar Kamara, another free agent, this time with Marseille.

However, the most eye-catching signing of all could come in attack with Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international was the subject of a failed £40m approach from West Ham in the January window. While Benfica held firm, widespread reports suggest they will likely cash in this summer. He is valued at a huge £67m – a fee which would shatter Newcastle’s transfer record.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Newcastle watch on as Euro giant from familiar league opens talks with Chelsea ace