A Newcastle transfer target has admitted he would ‘think about’ an offer from the Magpies, but has also blasted their relegation zone woes.

Speculation continues to swirl around the Tyneside club following their £305m takeover. They are now the richest club in world football, but are not expected to go big in January.

Instead, manager Eddie Howe will be given around £50m to bring in a few new faces. They will need to get up to speed straight away if Newcastle are to avoid relegation this term.

The Magpies sit 19th in the Premier League after picking up just five points from 11 games. Following Norwich’s victory over Brentford at the weekend, Newcastle are now the only team yet to gain a win.

Howe will have exciting attackers Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson at his disposal. But a creative link between them and the midfield is lacking, signalling the need to sign a playmaker.

Club Brugge ace Hans Vanaken is one option. The Belgium international is on seven goals so far this term, including three in the Champions League. He got on the scoresheet during Brugge’s 5-1 defeat to Manchester City last month.

Vanaken’s father has previously welcomed interest from Arsenal and Tottenham in the star. But Newcastle are now the frontrunners to land his signature.

Newcastle need to target experienced midfielder like Ramsey The position Newcastle are in requires an experienced leader to help them improve.

Vanaken was recently asked about a move to St James’ Park. He said (via Sport Witness): “I still have plenty of challenges for myself here.

“I’m in a team that plays for the trophies and enters the Champions League. That really appeals to me. I will never just exchange this for a team where I may have to play to avoid relegation.”

Despite those damning comments, Vanaken did not rule a transfer out completely. “If such an offer comes on the table, I would have to think about it carefully first. But I am now 29 years old and such amounts are ‘over the top’,” he added.

Newcastle eye two statement signings

Meanwhile, Italian source Calciomercato write that Newcastle are aiming to sign Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot of Juventus.

Ramsey has been cast aside by manager Max Allegri in recent weeks. He is on £400,000 per week in Turin, so the Italian giants are more than open to a sale.

Ramsey’s past experience with Arsenal could be important if Newcastle are to stay in the top flight.

Rabiot, meanwhile, could be the subject of a £12.8m bid, courtesy of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

It looks Howe is intent on improving his midfield with the capture of two international stars.

