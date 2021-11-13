‘Contact made’ as Newcastle eye man who signed Griezmann, Aguero

A report in Spain claims Newcastle United will attempt to lure Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes to the club to aid new manager Eddie Howe.

Howe is now at the St James’ Park helm and been charged with the task of turning things around. The Magpies have slipped to 19th in the Premier League standing and have yet to win a league game this season. The new owners have made it clear they will back the boss in January and subsequent transfer windows.

Many names have been put forward who could join the club in the new year. But the north-east outfit want someone to work alongside Howe to ensure they get the right deals done.

Former Premier League stars and Netherlands internationals Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar have been linked. However, Marca (via TBR) claim the Tynesiders will turn to Planes to help oversee their rise up the table.

The 54-year-old has worked at the Nou Camp since 2018. He was first appointed as director of professional football under Eric Abidal.

The Spaniard took over as sporting director after the Frenchman left last summer. He is highly regarded in European football having worked at clubs such as Racing Santander, Deportivo Alaves, UE Lleida and Espanyol.

He also worked at Tottenham before returning to his homeland to continue his career. Planes has been involved in some major deals while at Barca.

He helped the club secure the signature of players such as Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Aguero, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay. Newcastle fans will hope he can have the same effect on Tyneside.

The report adds that Planes has already informed Barca that he wants to leave, fuelling speculation of a move to Newcastle. It is also said that the Saudi-backed outfit have ‘made contact’ with him as they consider their options.

Keeper urged to make Newcastle move

It is impossible to predict how many signings Newcastle will make in January. There is an argument that all areas of the pitch need an upgrade.

One position thought to be high on the agenda is goalkeeper. And former Manchester United shot-stopper Mark Bosnich feels United reserve Dean Henderson should take the plunge and join the Magpies.

“I think he should go,” Bosnich told talkSPORT (via the Manchester Evening News). “He’s at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football.

“He’ll know that, as well. I understand that at the start of the season, him having a go in pre-season to see how things pan out.”

