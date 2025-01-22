Newcastle are expected to sell two players this week and others could follow as the Magpies look to free themselves from the shackles of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Eddie Howe’s side are in a difficult situation as they need to sell before they can use the huge financial resources of their Saudi-backed owners.

Miguel Almiron has been on the verge of leaving Newcastle for some time. The Paraguayan international has gradually fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park and has started just one Premier League game this term.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Almiron is close to agreeing a move to Major League Soccer to re-join former club Atlanta United.

The 30-year-old is set to sign a three-year contract with the option for a fourth year, which will be activated by Atlanta if the player achieves certain milestones.

We understand that Newcastle have agreed on a £10million fee with Atlanta for Almiron which will bring his six-year stay on Tyneside to an end.

Almiron played a major role in helping Newcastle stay in the Premier League in the 2021/2022 campaign, prior to Mike Ashley selling the club to the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Juventus plot move for Newcastle defender

Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly could also be on the move in the coming days. He joined the Magpies last summer on a free transfer after refusing to sign a new deal with Bournemouth.

Newcastle moved quickly to beat the competition to Kelly’s signature but he has struggled to adapt to life in the North east so far.

The 26-year-old has started four Premier League games this season but finds himself behind Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn in the pecking order.

Kelly has played just one minute of Newcastle’s last 10 league matches and it’s clear that he isn’t part of Howe’s long term plans.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Kelly is of interest to Juventus, who are looking to strengthen in defence, but they have been rebuffed by Newcastle so far.

We understand that Newcastle will only consider bids in the region of £25million for Kelly mid-season and it remains to be seen whether his suitors will go that high.

Sources have stated that a deal is still very possible and if the amount is met he will be sold as the money will allow Newcastle to make their own moves in the market. Its expected that Juventus will return with a new bid and the move is of interest to the 26-year-old.

