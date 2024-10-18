Crazy fee suggested as Newcastle star eyed by Real Madrid in damaging deal

Newcastle United ace Sandro Tonali has emerged as a target for La Liga giants Real Madrid, it has been claimed.

As per Italian source Milan Live, Real Madrid could soon offer Tonali a ‘surprising new destination’ in the next step of his career. While Madrid already have brilliant options in midfield, such as Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, they are keen to find a replacement for the now retired Toni Kroos.

Madrid are known to be admirers of Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, but now Newcastle star Tonali is also in their sights, despite the two players operating in slightly different midfield roles.

Tonali moving from AC Milan to Newcastle in the summer of 2023 is described as an ‘important stage’ in his development by the report. However, it adds that the Italy international will find it ‘difficult to refuse’ Madrid if they make contact for him, given their standing as one of the best and most illustrious sides in the world.

Incredibly, Milan Live suggest Newcastle will be open to selling Tonali if Madrid offer around €50million (£41.5m / $54.2m).

However, it is hard to see a deal happening at that price, given the fact Newcastle spent £55m (€66.1m / $71.8m) to bring the player to the Premier League just last year.

The reason a Milan outlet such as this one is reporting on Tonali’s situation is that the Rossoneri included a 10 per cent sell-on clause when letting the 24-year-old head to Newcastle.

As such, Milan stand to make upwards of €5m, should Tonali leave St James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali transfer unlikely

Newcastle, though, would likely brush off any £41.5m bids for their player.

Tonali’s transfer value may have dipped during his 10-month betting ban, but he remains a highly rated and classy international player who still has his best years ahead of him.

Newcastle view the former Brescia star as someone who can spearhead their rise to the very top of English and European football over the next few years.

Tonali’s exit would frustrate Newcastle fans and also damage the reputation of the club’s leaders. After all, how would they catch up with the likes of Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona if they sell their best players?

Of course, an astronomical bid may get Newcastle thinking about a possible sale, but it is hard to see Madrid offering the huge money required to strike an agreement for Tonali.

Newcastle news: Howe update; international switch

Meanwhile, Newcastle will reportedly ‘do everything’ to prevent manager Eddie Howe from joining rivals Man Utd.

Howe has been shortlisted as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, and TEAMtalk understands the Englishman will consider offers that come in from Man Utd.

Crucially, though, Howe is content at Newcastle, and Magpies chiefs do not expect him to push for an exit.

Howe’s departure would infuriate the Newcastle hierarchy after they lost sporting director Dan Ashworth to Man Utd earlier this year.

Sources have also confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden is ready to switch his international allegiance to Jamaica, who are now managed by Steve McClaren.

Hayden previously represented England U21s, but he is the latest English-born player Jamaica want to add to their selection options.

The 29-year-old is eligible to play for Jamaica through his father.

Hayden has yet to feature for Newcastle this term after spending the second half of last season on loan at QPR.