Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs with reported interest in Dael Fry, though a deal would hinge on the success of Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough are having a good season in the Championship. Indeed, they sit just two points outside the play-off places, in eighth place.

Dael Fry has been an important member of the side this season. Despite sitting on the sidelines for a chunk of the season, he has been a consistent performer since December.

The centre-back has also been party to Boro’s impressive FA Cup campaign. He played the full 120 minutes in wins against Manchester United and Tottenham.

As such, Newcastle’s interest, per Planet Sport, is justified. Fry’s capable defending against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane has clearly caught their eye.

However, Middlesbrough’s good run under Chris Wilder may hinder the Magpies’ plans.

Given Wilder’s side are just outside the playoffs, they might well be able to climb back into the top flight. The club would be unlikely to let Fry go, in that instance.

Should they not get promoted, though, they may be forced into the sale of the defender.

Fry’s contract is up next summer, and word of interest from the Premier League could mean he is unlikely to sign a new deal. Newcastle are reportedly joined by Burnley, Brighton and Wolves in their interest.

As such, Middlesbrough’s hope of retaining Fry hinges on their success this season.

Dael Fry among potential summer Newcastle moves

While Fry is a potential inbound transfer at Newcastle, the owners are keen to show they will not spend huge fees on any player.

Amanda Staveley admitted the regime will have a different shape to the one that came before, but will not be silly.

“We are not saying we are going to spend silly money. We are not,” she said.

“I hope that in the next transfer window people will see we are not going to overpay for players or assets. If people think we will spend silly money, we will not.”

Despite the fact Newcastle could buy pretty much any player in the world, they clearly have level heads when it comes to transfers.

