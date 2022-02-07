Dan Burn will prove to be the biggest difference-maker in defence for Newcastle if they manage to stay in the Premier League, one pundit has said.

The Magpies ended the January transfer window as the busiest club in the top flight, making five signings. In fact, they spent over £90million to add to their defence, midfield and attack.

Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood arrived in midfield and attack, respectively. Meanwhile, Newcastle’s defence saw the most recruits added.

Kieran Trippier arrived at right-back, Matt Targett will now slot in at left-back and former Brighton centre-back Burn was a deadline day arrival alongside Targett.

Burn also ended up as Newcastle’s top central defender target. The chase for the boyhood Magpies fan came following failures to sign the likes of Sven Botman and Diego Carlos.

According to former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, though, Burn could make the biggest difference out of all Newcastle’s new signings.

“I think Newcastle had a great window,” the pundit told Football Insider. “They strengthened all the positions they wanted to. Some of the signings might not be the big names some people wanted or expected.

“But a player like Dan Burn, a quality Premier League tested defender, is exactly what they needed.

“He might prove to be their best January signing actually. He can come straight in and it’s an instant improvement.

“He’s underrated and has been great for Brighton this season and Newcastle still had one of the worst defences in the Premier League.

“So they have replaced three of that back four, it makes sense. I just have a sneaky feeling Burn will be the one who makes the biggest difference if they stay up.”

Newcastle currently sit 19th in the Premier League and a point off safety. They return to action on Tuesday against Everton, who have found themselves in danger at the wrong end of the table following their own poor form.

Burn set for Newcastle role before Guimaraes

Burn is likely to come straight into Newcastle’s defence following his move from Brighton.

Indeed, the 29-year-old has already made 83 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls and in a loan spell with Fulham earlier in his career.

However, Magpies boss Eddie Howe warned that midfield arrival Guimaraes, from Lyon, will need more time to settle in.

The manager said: “Every team you join there is a period of adjustment. Even if you have been at a Premier League club. The adjustment is bigger if you haven’t been.

“So with Bruno Guimaraes we will have to assess him and make a decision on how quickly we transition him into the team.

“He is certainly someone we love and we can’t wait to see him in a Newcastle shirt.

“I think he will bring some great quality to us, he has that composure and calmness we need. I am really pleased.”

Newcastle held out for a crucial 1-0 win away at Leeds United in their last Premier League game.