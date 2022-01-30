Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Brighton centre-half Dan Burn for an eye-watering amount that will push their January spending beyond £90m, per a report.

Newcastle had made revamping their dismal defence a priority this month. High-proifile deals for the likes of Sven Botman and Diego Carlos were targeted. But when push came to shove, Newcastle couldn’t convince Lille and Sevilla respectively to play ball.

Kieran Trippier has arrived to bolster the right side, though that left Eddie Howe still searching for reinforcements at centre-back.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Brighton’s Dan Burn will be the man to fill the void.

The 29-year-old is also capable of operating at left-back and his versatility has seemingly proved key.

Initial reports touting the move last week suggested a deal could be made for around £8m. However, per Sky Sports, it has taken £13m to make the move happen in reality.

They state a £13m transfer fee has been agreed and Burn will now travel to the North East to undergo a medical.

Burn is a proven Premier League performer, though has been far from a regular starter at Brighton when Graham Potter has had a full compliment to choose from.

Nonetheless, Newcastle have cash to splash, and Burn will undoubtedly aid their immediate chances of survival.

He will join Trippier and Chris Wood in arriving at St. James’ Park this month. Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes could soon follow after Sky Sports reported the Brazilian midfielder had passed a medical yesterday.

‘No way’ Portuguese sensation signs

The quartet will cost over £90m combined, though further deals could yet push that beyond the £100m mark.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio will not be joining the revolution.

The 20-year-old centre-half had been mooted as a late centre-back target, with Sport Witness stating a £25m bid had been rejected.

But per Romano, it seems a case of one or the other, and Newcastle have settled on Burn.

