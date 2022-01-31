Dan Burn has labelled his transfer to Newcastle from Brighton as “crazy”, as the centre-back makes the move across the Premier League.

The 29-year-old represents the final signing of the first transfer window for the Magpies under their new ownership. Burn, born in Blyth, supports Newcastle and had a season ticket as a child.

As such, he has expressed his delight at sealing a move back to the North East for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Burn told Newcastle’s official website. “I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”

Newcastle have been searching for a new centre-back throughout the transfer window.

Their initial top target was Lille’s Sven Botman. However, the Magpies – who are fighting against relegation – could not convince the Dutchman away from Champions League football.

Following failure in that deal, Diego Carlos of Sevilla was their next key target. Newcastle made a number of bids for the Brazilian, only to ultimately face rejection.

As such, they looked towards Burn as a new signing. Like with Carlos, they had offers rejected for the player but agreed a £13million deal.

The transfer took Newcastle’s spending this month to around £90million.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe lauded the fact that left-footed Burn can add a key trait to his team.

“I’m delighted to bring Dan back to the North East,” the coach said. “He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch.

“We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for.

“He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group.”

Dan Burn in, but Newcastle suffer double blow

As well as Burn, Newcastle further bolstered their defence with two full-backs. They added Kieran Trippier early on, before signing Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa.

However, they did not add to their attack as they would have liked.

In fact, Chris Wood was the early statement arrival at St James’ Park, the striker costing £25million from Burnley.

But they also wanted Reims striker Hugo Ekitike before the Frenchman rejected the offer.

As such, Newcastle registered fresh, late interest in Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard but to no avail.

The Magpies return to action against Everton on February 8.