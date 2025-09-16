Newcastle United are planning to make a club-record bid for a Barcelona star, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed the chances of the attacking midfielder leaving Hansi Flick’s side for an adventure at St. James’ Park.

Both Barcelona and Newcastle were active in the summer transfer window, as the Blaugrana and the Magpies aim to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. While Flick’s Barcelona are determined to win LaLiga and the Champions League, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are keen on finishing in the Premier League top four and also make an impact in Europe’s biggest club competition this season.

Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford are the new players that Barcelona signed in the summer, while Newcastle secured the services of Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw, Aaron Ramsdale and Antonito Cordero.

Newcastle will take on Barcelona at St. James’ Park in the League Phase of the Champions League on Thursday.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, E-Noticies has reported that Newcastle have set their sights on a top Barcelona attacking midfielder.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Dani Olmo ‘will leave with complete certainty this summer’ if ‘a good offer arrives’.

Newcastle are reportedly ready to pay €90million (£78m, $106m) for Olmo, who became the youngest foreigner to play for Dinamo Zagreb when he made his debut for the Croatian club at 16 years and nine months old.

Such a huge figure would mean that Olmo would become Newcastle’s most expensive signing, with Woltemade currently holding that record.

Woltemade joined Newcastle from VfB Stuttgart in the summer transfer window for a total of €79m (£68.3m, $93.1m).

The previous record was held by Alexander Isak, who left last season’s Carabao Cup winners for defending Premier League champions Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window.

DON’T MISS ⚫ Another Alexander Isak? ‘Very clever’ Newcastle gem goes public with ‘big club’ Real Madrid desire

Dani Olmo stance on leaving Barcelona for Newcastle

According to E-Noticies, Olmo ‘wants to succeed’ at Barcelona, but he wants to do so by becoming a regular in Flick’s team and playing week in and week out.

At the moment, that is not possible, with Flick making use of the 27-year-old mainly as a substitute.

Following his move to Barcelona from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024, Olmo made just 13 starts in LaLiga and only six starts in the Champions League last season.

The Spain international playmaker has started just once in LaLiga for Barcelona this season, with Flick preferring to play Fermin Lopez in Olmo’s role – with the former really catching the eye this season.

The Spain international attacking midfielder himself would be willing to leave Barcelona if he fails to establish himself in the starting line-up in the coming months.

Sources close to Barcelona president Joan Laporta are reportedly surprised that Olmo has failed to become a pivotal figure in the team, with many expecting him to be ‘untouchable’ under Flick.

Latest Newcastle news: Transfer deal scrapped, Barca star doubtful

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the transfer deal that Newcastle United decided not to pursue after they signed Malick Thiaw from AC Milan.

One of Barcelona’s best players is doubtful for the Champions League game against Newcastle this week, with Flick not happy at all.

Newcastle are determined to keep hold of a top star that Manchester City are keen on.

POLL: Who has been Newcastle’s best signing from LaLiga in the past 10 years?