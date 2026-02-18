Newcastle have been linked with a new target from Serie A

Newcastle United have begun to show interest in a Roma defender who can stake a genuine claim to being the most improved player in his position in Serie A this season, according to reports in Italy.

Last summer, Newcastle went shopping in Italy to strengthen their defence with the signing of Malick Thiaw from AC Milan. While Thiaw was hit and miss for Milan, he has swiftly won over the Newcastle faithful with a series of strong performances.

And the club have their eyes on the Italian market again as they look ahead to the next phase of their defensive evolution, after an update from a famous sports paper.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Roma’s Daniele Ghilardi has caught the attention of Newcastle with his recent rise to prominence.

Roma picked up Ghilardi from Hellas Verona in the summer but were initially hesitant to use him. Indeed, by the end of 2025, he was yet to start a Serie A game for his new club.

That finally changed for Roma’s second league game of 2026 and Ghilardi has gradually grown in importance to Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

There were still rumours that he could be loaned out in January – technically, he is on loan at Roma from Verona, but the move is scheduled to become permanent – but he stayed put and has completed the full 90 minutes of three of Roma’s past four league games, including against AC Milan and Napoli, two of the only three sides above the Giallorossi in the Serie A table.

Gazzetta Dello Sport suggest Ghilardi is now on the verge of an international call-up for Italy, which is a symbol of just how far he has come over the past six weeks or so.

And Newcastle have been taking note, according to the newspaper (which, it must be stressed, is not Rome-based). There is no detail yet of how much they would be willing to pay for Ghilardi, or where he ranks among their top targets, but he has been added to the watch list.

Ghilardi will be under contract with Roma until 2030 when his move officially becomes permanent, but Newcastle could pose a threat early into that four-year deal.

Presumably, any attempt to sign him would be met with resistance, considering Roma kept hold of Ghilardi when he wasn’t having much of an impact. Now that he is, they will be viewing him as part of their long-term plans, especially when he’s only 23 years old.

Newcastle’s next phase of defensive evolution

Eddie Howe’s side allowed long-serving captain Jamaal Lascelles to leave for Leicester City earlier this month, and as things stand are set to lose Fabian Schar when his contract expires in the summer.

Therefore, they will have to prepare a shortlist of centre-backs. Also on their radar from the Serie A pool of talent, TEAMtalk confirmed last month, is Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini.

Scalvini has attracted long-term interest from Newcastle and various other clubs, even despite the injury issues he has encountered.

Scalvini’s teammate Honest Ahanor, who can play at centre-back or left-back and turns 18 next week, has also registered on Newcastle’s radar.

