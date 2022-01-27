Blackburn centre-back Darragh Lenihan is being targeted by a host of Premier League clubs, but would consider signing a new deal with Rovers if they are promoted this season, TEAMtalk understands.

Lenihan is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and has enjoyed an outstanding campaign at the heart of the Rovers backline. But the 27-year-old is eager to play top-flight football, and no matter what it appears that is the likely outcome for him.

However, Lenihan will delay talks until the end of the season in the hope of helping Rovers go up.

We understand that Newcastle, Leeds, Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton are amongst the clubs to register their interest in landing the player on a prospective free transfer.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored twice in 28 appearances for Blackburn this season.

Newcastle in running to land Bayern star

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Newcastle have the opportunity to sign Germany international Niklas Sule for free after Bayern Munich confirmed he will move on this summer.

Sule, 26, became the subject of intense transfer rumours after entering the final 12 months of his contract last year. He seemingly wants a new challenge, having won pretty much everything during his four-and-a-half-year spell in Bavaria.

Chelsea have been in the mix for Sule ever since October, following the news of his contract impasse with Bayern. Newcastle soon joined the race thanks to their £305million takeover.

On Tuesday, news broke that the centre-back would not pen an extension with the German champions. This has led them to target Andreas Christensen, which could lead to a transfer swap as the Dane is also out of contract in the summer.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn has now revealed the player’s decision is final. “We made him an offer, which he told us he didn’t accept. He wants to leave the club at the end of the season,” the former keeper said (via the Daily Mail).

This gives both Chelsea and Newcastle a great chance to sign a top-quality defender for no outright fee. Sule is valued at £31.5million by transfermarkt, making it a shrewd move for either side.

