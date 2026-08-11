Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi after also enquiring about highly-rated youngster Aleksandar Stankovic, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Newcastle are in the market for another midfielder following Bruno Guimaraes’ departure, and we understand they are assessing options, having already missed out on Marseille’s former Tottenham midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

We can now reveal that intermediaries working on Frattesi’s situation have made Newcastle aware of his potential availability.

The 26-year-old Italy international has been told he can leave Inter this summer as the Serie A giants look to make room for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who they remain determined to bring to the San Siro.

Inter value Frattesi at around €30million (£26m / $35m) and TEAMtalk understands Juventus have shown an interest, but Newcastle have now been informed that the midfielder is available.

Frattesi is believed to be open to a move to England, having already attracted Premier League interest in the past.

Nottingham Forest attempted to sign him in January, and his willingness to consider a switch to the Premier League could now help Newcastle’s chances.

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Newcastle keen to sign two Inter Milan stars

Newcastle’s interest in Inter extends beyond a possible move for Frattesi, with the Magpies having enquired about Stankovic.

The 21-year-old, son of Inter legend Dejan Stankovic, was brought back to the San Siro this summer after Inter activated their buy-back clause to re-sign him from Club Brugge.

Stankovic has previously been courted by both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and is now attracting significant interest again, with Brentford seeing a €40million (£34m / $46m) offer rejected.

We understand Newcastle have also asked about the Serbian international, but Inter are standing firm on their position that they want to keep him.

Crucially, Stankovic himself is understood to be keen to remain at Inter and make his mark at the club where his father became a legend.

That stance makes a deal difficult, but Inter’s willingness to discuss Frattesi gives Newcastle another avenue as they look to strengthen their midfield.

The Magpies are now assessing the options, with Frattesi available at a price they believe is potentially attractive, while Stankovic remains a player they admire but one Inter are determined to keep.

For Inter, meanwhile, the situation is tied closely to their pursuit of Curtis Jones, with the Italian giants still intent on bringing the Liverpool midfielder to Milan this summer.

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