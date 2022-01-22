Newcastle are striving to bolster their firepower even further after ramping up their efforts to land Atalanta marksman, Duvan Zapata, per a report.

The Magpies have already landed former Burnley forward Chris Wood this month. The New Zealander set Newcastle back £25m, and Burnley have since identified where they’d like to spend that money.

But with near-bottomless funds at their disposal, Newcastle are hotly tipped to continue splashing the cash before the January window slams shut.

They remain strongly linked with Sevilla centre-half Diego Carlos. The Brazilian has been reported to be open to joining the revolution at St. James’ Park and personal terms have already been agreed. At present, it is Sevilla’s lofty demands that are holding up a switch.

Another player who is keen to move to Newcastle in the coming days is Duvan Zapata, according to the Mirror.

Newcastle had been linked with the 30-year-old Colombian earlier this month. The Daily Record claimed a £25m bid had been lodged, though that fell some way short of Atalanta’s valuation of around £10m more.

Newcastle reignite Zapata interest; player wants move

But per the Mirror, Newcastle are ready to reignite their interest and give their front line a clinical edge.

They report Newcastle are ‘stepping up attempts’ to land Zapata in a ‘loan-to-buy’ deal.

Atalanta value the hitman at £34m and would command an £8m loan fee. If sanctioned, the total cost of fees would be £42m if the buy option was later triggered.

Duvan Zapata wanted by Newcastle for €30m from Atalanta Duvan Zapata is wanted by Newcastle United and Atalanta a received a €30m bid for the striker

From the player’s perspective, Zapata is stated to ‘want to join the Geordies’. Toon officials are now declared to be working hard to make the deal happen.

Zapata has been simply superb since moving to Atalanta initially on loan in 2018. The Colombian has notched 78 goals in 152 appearances for the club across all competitions.

A further 38 assists have been provided, and Zapata is very much what Newcastle need – a player for the right here and now.

Newcastle tipped for Lingard breakthrough

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard will move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window, according to one pundit.

Lingard, 29, is currently stagnating at Manchester United. Promised more game time by former Red Devils chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has warmed the bench all season. The arrival of Ralf Rangnick has done nothing to improve his situation, with just 88 minutes of league football in 2021-2022.

Talk of a loan exit despite being six months away from free agency has ramped up. United want any suitor to take the Warrington-born ace on a permanent deal. But the Tynesiders’ precarious position means Lingard favours just a loan move.

Now, former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has weighed in on the proposed move, insisting a Newcastle switch is far more likely than a return to West Ham.

Kenny told Football Insider: “I don’t think he will go to West Ham, why would Man United strengthen a rival?

“So maybe if this goes into the last days of the window we could see some movement. That wouldn’t surprise me, priorities change very quickly in football.

“Lingard would be a brilliant signing and in all honesty, I can see him at Newcastle.”

READ MORE: ‘I expect this to happen’; agent gives Newcastle hope as eager ex-Prem star back in training