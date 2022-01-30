Newcastle ‘hopeful’ of wrapping up one of two Man Utd outcasts which could see one-in, one-out

Newcastle United are reportedly “hopeful” of wrapping up one of two Manchester United outcasts which could subsequently bring about a departure.

With so many stars struggling for minutes at Old Trafford, that seemed to be a potentially fruitful hunting ground for the Magpies in the January transfer window. Indeed, they have enquired about a number of transfers with United.

However, Donny van de Beek didn’t want to join them and the demands for Jesse Lingard have proved to be too much.

As the St James’ Park hierarchy drew up their last-gasp list of targets, Lingard was included again.

They can after all still take a player on loan from a fellow Premier League club. They are yet to take up this spot in their squad.

But Lingard no longer appears to be the priority. According to the Manchester Evening News, it is Dean Henderson who the Toon want.

It’s claimed a deal is in the works. It would see Newcastle pay the goalkeeper’s £100k weekly wages in full plus a loan fee.

They were willing to sign him permanently if the failed loan move for Lingard could have been arranged too.

Eddie Howe is keen to get Henderson in, though. He is said to be dissatisfied with the current level of their shot stoppers.

Newcastle still need one big signing All their singings (bar the incoming Bruno) will be good enough for the cause.

Martin Dubravka has been number one since his arrival but has been unable to prevent the backline leaking goals.

Karl Darlow, who started the season in net, is equally untrusted by Howe. And fellow ‘keeper Freddie Woodman is out of the picture.

If Henderson is brought in to start for the rest of the season, it seems Woodman will be let go on loan. There is interest in him from Bournemouth.

Newcastle finally secure defender

Meanwhile, Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Brighton centre-half Dan Burn for an eye-watering amount that will push their January spending beyond £90m, per a report.

Newcastle had made revamping their dismal defence a priority this month. High-proifile deals for the likes of Sven Botman and Diego Carlos were targeted.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Brighton’s Dan Burn will be the man to fill the void.

The 29-year-old is also capable of operating at left-back and his versatility has seemingly proved key.

Initial reports touting the move last week suggested a deal could be made for around £8m. However, per Sky Sports, it has taken £13m to make the move happen in reality.

