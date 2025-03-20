Sources: Newcastle in direct contact with £50m star’s agents after making him top target

Newcastle United have made Dean Huijsen their top target in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, but another club is in pole position for the Bournemouth defender.

Eddie Howe’s side are having a wonderful season. Newcastle recently defeated Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup to win their first major domestic silverware in 70 years and are in a great position in the Premier League table. The Magpies are only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and could qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League campaign.

Newcastle have very wealthy owners in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose lofty plan is to establish the club among Europe’s elite.

One of the areas that Newcastle are planning to strengthen in the summer transfer window is defence, and Dean Huijsen is a player that the Premier League club’s chiefs really like.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle have made contact with the agents of the Bournemouth central defender and have told them that they would like to sign him.

We understand that the Magpies have made the former Juventus prospect their top target in defence for the summer transfer window.

Newcastle view Huijsen as a perfect signing due to the relatively low cost required to get him.

The 19-year-old Spain Under-21 international centre-back has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

Huijsen’s release clause is open to all clubs and not just to those in top European competitions.

Real Madrid lead Dean Huijsen race

Huijsen has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League after joining Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

The teenager’s performances in the Premier League and his ability to cope with the best attackers have drawn admiring glances from many clubs.

As TEAMtalk reported on March 14, Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for Huijsen, who is on the radar of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Sources have now told us that defending Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are in pole position to land the defender.

Huijsen’s dream is to play for Madrid, which is a big factor in why Los Blancos are leading the race for the centre-back.

We understand that Madrid have been present at some of Bournemouth’s games this season to watch the teenager in person.

If Madrid do make an official move for Huijsen – and it is expected that they will do so – then it will be extremely difficult for Huijsen to down the opportunity to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Latest Newcastle news: Isak stance, Bardghji interest

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s top striker target for the summer transfer window, but trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Magpies have no plans to sell him.

“They want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, that’s the message from Newcastle,” said Romano. “But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Isak.

“Arsenal will be there, they want Isak. [Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list, but for sure Isak and Sesko are the two main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Isak, they’ve already made some contact with people close to the player.

“So both clubs are interested in Isak. For Arsenal he’s the absolute top target, for Liverpool he’s one of the names they’re considering in that position.”

A report has claimed that Arsenal have already made a massive bid for the Sweden international striker.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are among the clubs showing interest in FC Copenhagen star Roony Bardghji, according to a report.

