Newcastle reach decision on sacking Matthias Jaissle as players point finger of blame – report

Newcastle United have reportedly reached a decision over sacking under-pressure boss Matthias Jaissle after the fans vented their anger at half-time and full-time of Monday night’s loss to Everton, while the players appear to have made their own minds up on where the blame lies after a poor run of results.

The Magpies suffered back-to-back defeats against Everton, first away from home in the Carabao Cup and then in the Premier League at St James’ Park, with frustrations clearly showing on Tyneside.

After starting the season unbeaten in their first five outings in all competitions, Newcastle have now lost five of their last seven and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table.

However, despite that poor run, TEAMtalk sources indicate that Jaissle is not under any immediate pressure, with Football Insider‘s Mick Brown also backing the Magpies to stick by the German going forward.

Indeed, former Man Utd scout Brown said: “Newcastle have been pretty firm with their decision to stick by the manager.

“There’s obviously been a lot of talk about him and a lot of anger from the fans, because they want to be winning games and fighting higher up the table.

“But Newcastle aren’t worried at the moment, they want things to improve but they will feel this manager is the right man to turn things around.

“When he was brought in, it was with the idea that he would be around for a long time and get them back to competing at the top level, so they’re still hopeful he can do that.

“Part of that decision is that they won’t want to admit they got it wrong, because he was they one they immediate wanted when Howe decided to leave in the summer.

“To make a change just a couple of months later is just admitting they got it wrong, and they’re going to be reluctant to do that.

“So for now, I think Jaissle still has the full backing of the board at Newcastle and they hope he will turn things around, even if recent results haven’t been good enough.”

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Newcastle squad knows where blame lies

Meanwhile, a report in the Daily Telegraph claims that Newcastle’s players believe they are paying the price for recruitment gambles amid uncertainty over whether Jaissle is the move the club on after Eddie Howe’s summer exit.

The report states that the Magpies’ squad feel ‘hamstrung by poor recruitment’, and they think this is the ‘biggest reason’ for their struggles at the start of this campaign.

They also have concerns about Jaissle, but the head coach is said to retain support in the dressing room.

The report explains: “Jaissle is generally well-liked by Newcastle’s players and is said to be collaborative in his approach, but the 38-year-old is yet to adjust his methods to help the team pick up points.

“There is no overriding desire within the Newcastle dressing-room for a change of head coach and players accept responsibility for below-par performances.

“But there is a belief they have been left hamstrung by the club’s recruitment and that changes to Jaissle’s set-up could benefit them.”

Newcastle are back in action on Saturday when they head to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the Premier League.

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