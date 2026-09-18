Newcastle United have reportedly reached a decision over the long-term future of striker Nick Woltemade at St James’ Park, with the German currently out on loan at Italian giants Juventus.

The 24-year-old joined Juve on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, although the deal did not include an option to buy for the Serie A side.

Woltemade was allowed to move on after Newcastle completed the £51million signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille, with the forward already impressing during his early days on Tyneside.

As for Woltemade, he has yet to start a Serie A game for Juventus, although he did notch his first goal for the club in a 5-0 rout of Dutch side NEC in the Europa League on Wednesday evening.

However, with Fernandez-Pardo signed permanently and Woltemade struggling during his time at Newcastle, a fresh report from Football Insider claims that the Magpies have already made the decision to completely move on from the German.

The early-season form of Yoane Wissa, along with the promise shown by Will Osula, means Woltemade will be well down the pecking order by the time he returns to St James’ at the end of the season.

In terms of interested clubs, Juventus will almost certainly see how things play out with Woltemade’s loan before making a decision over any permanent offer, while Bayern Munich have also been heavily linked with a move to bring the frontman back to the Bundesliga.

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Newcastle to cut their losses on Woltemade

The former Stuttgart striker, who signed a six-year deal when he joined for £69m in the summer of 2025, has scored just 11 goals in 53 appearances for Newcastle.

And, speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, FI’s Pete O’Rourke revealed that he expects Woltemade’s days at Newcastle are now numbered, stating: “Newcastle will be open to letting Nick Woltemade leave permanently, for sure.

“By letting him go to Juventus, that shows that he doesn’t really figure in their long-term plans going forward, otherwise they wouldn’t have agreed to that deal.

“But they let him go so that they could bring in Matias Fernandez-Pardo as the new forward at St James’ Park instead.

“It does seem that he doesn’t have a long-term future at Newcastle, that’s for sure, so when next summer comes around they will be prepared to let him move on.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly prepared to trigger the €60million (£51m) release clause of a top LaLiga midfield talent, as Matthias Jaissle looks to add another strong option to his engine room in the January transfer window.

The Magpies are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host high-flying Hull City, looking to bounce back from their humbling at Leeds United last time out.