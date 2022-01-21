Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has reportedly changed his mind over a transfer for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, now choosing to open talks with Spurs.

The Magpies have added to crucial areas of their team as they look to bolster their squad ready for a Premier League relegation battle. While Kieran Trippier has added to the defence, Chris Wood has arrived in attack.

Both players have wasted no time in settling in, starting last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

Centre-back subsequently emerged as Newcastle’s next area of biggest concern. Indeed, Howe pointed out his side’s defensive frailties after they squandered a 1-0 lead against the Hornets.

In making centre-back a priority, Newcastle reportedly moved on from a potential transfer for attacking midfielder Alli.

According to Football Insider, though, Howe has now performed a U-turn and sanctioned a move for the Englishman.

The Magpies boss has reportedly had a ‘change of heart’ and wants to try to get Alli into his team.

As such, ‘preliminary talks’ between Newcastle and Tottenham have begun, but the potential deal remains in its infancy.

Alli was once a vital player for Spurs under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, he has struggled under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and now Antonio Conte.

Indeed, Conte has indeed earmarked him as a player who can leave this month, either on loan or a permanent deal.

Spurs chiefs have discussed their own transfer plans and realise they must balance the books if they want to add to Conte’s squad.

Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is another player Spurs reportedly want to move on this month along with Steven Bergwijn, despite his game-winning heroics at Leicester on Wednesday.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, Alli could yet leave in a swap deal.

Romano said last week: “The problem is about selling players. They need to sell players.

“So they want Ndombele to leave the club, they’ve offered him to Roma, but Roma are going for different players.

“They need the same for Bergwijn. He’s going to leave the club with Ajax interested in a move. Let’s see if they’ll be able to do it.

“Also Dele Alli. Keep an eye on him because they’re still looking for solutions and some swap deal could be the solution.”

While Newcastle have reportedly performed a U-turn over Alli, they are also supposedly going after Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.