Newcastle United desperate to sell Euro 2024 star with sustainability deadline looming

Newcastle United are reportedly trying to push through the transfer of Kieran Trippier to Serie A giants AC Milan while the full-back is away with England at Euro 2024.

The Magpies are believed to be eager to improve their standing ahead of the Premier League’s 2023-24 profit and sustainability rules (PSR) deadline on Sunday.

Trippier was a key member of the squad for Newcastle United last season and his total of 28 games played would have been higher if not for the calf injury that kept him on ice through most of March and all of April.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Trippier is the subject of talks between AC Milan and Newcastle United with the Premier League outfit also said to be interested in Malick Thiaw.

“Newcastle and AC Milan have been in contact today to discuss possible opportunities,” Romano wrote on X.

“No talks about Tomori, Newcastle are showing interest in Malick Thiaw but he’s [an] important part of [the] Milan project.

“Kieran Trippier was also discussed but nothing concrete.”

Trippier is one of several England stars coming in for some stick as the Three Lions have stuttered through the group stage in underwhelming fashion.

After England’s goalless draw against Slovenia, Trippier said that he could understand why fans have grown frustrated with the team and Gareth Southgate.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for Gareth for what he has done for me personally and for my England career but, of course, us players get the frustration,” Trippier said.

“All we can do after win, lose or draw is applaud the fans because we appreciate they have travelled out here in numbers and have spent so much money to come and support us.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and, of course, they want to see more from us. Us players, we want to do more, but we have qualified. Hopefully the performances can get better.”

Newcastle United willing to sell captain Kieran Trippier

Trippier has been the trusted lieutenant for Eddie Howe on the pitch, and it doesn’t seem as though his sale would be something the coach really wants to see happen.

He has been an important player for Newcastle since he returned to the Premier League in 2022 following his stay at Atletico Madrid. He was linked with an exit in January with Bayern rumoured to have an interest, but insisted that he remained committed to the club at that time.

Trippier’s £120,000-per-week wages make him the joint third highest-paid player at Newcastle United behind Brazilian stars Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

