Newcastle United have been handed a significant blow in their attempt to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla, according to a report.

The centre-back has been a reliable figure in defence this season, missing just one La Liga match so far. His solid displays have helped Sevilla fight for the Spanish league title, although they are gradually falling behind leaders Real Madrid.

28-year-old Carlos became a target for Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window. The Magpies were looking to bolster Eddie Howe’s backline by bringing him to St James’ Park.

Newcastle began transfer discussions with Sevilla on January 18, according to The Guardian. That came after the Brazil international had submitted a transfer request.

The move ultimately fell through and Newcastle went on to sign boyhood fan Dan Burn from Brighton instead.

However, they are still admirers of Carlos and aim to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

There has now been an update on the star’s situation, and it is not good news for the Tyneside club.

Diego Carlos receives new contract

On Tuesday, we reported on Carlos’ contract extension at Sevilla. Their sporting director, Monchi, said: “We’ve renewed [the contracts of] Diego Carlos and [Lucas] Ocampos 14 months ago. We didn’t announce it for strategic reasons.”

Goal add to this by claiming Carlos’ release clause was increased as part of the new deal. While he was available for around £30million in January, it will now cost Newcastle €80m (£67m) to complete a deal.

It’s a clever transfer tactic from the Spanish club. Clearly, they did not want other teams to know that their player’s future had been sorted out.

Newcastle must now decide if they want to go big by matching Carlos’ huge release clause, or pursue other targets – such as Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet.

Update on Newcastle target Boubacar Kamara

Meanwhile, a report has revealed which club is in pole position to sign Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, who is a target for Manchester United, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, United and Newcastle are part of the battle for Kamara’s services. Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are also in the mix.

However, it is Atletico who are winning the transfer race. They supposedly have an agreement in principle with Kamara, after failing to land him during January.

Diego Simeone is willing to fast track Kamara into his starting eleven, which could see the Frenchman play alongside Koke and Rodrigo de Paul in midfield.

United and Newcastle continue to monitor the situation, but it seems a transfer to Spain is most likely.

