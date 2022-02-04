A manager of a European club has revealed his ‘delight’ at Newcastle United’s failure to sign one of his top players during the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe was hoping for a busy month to bolster his squad and ultimately push them away from the relegation zone. They were involved in several transfer pursuits and managed to bring five players in.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood were early arrivals, coming before a lull at St James’ Park. On January 30 they had their third capture as Arsenal midfield target Bruno Guimaraes joined from Lyon.

Deadline day was also successful as Newcastle fan Dan Burn signed for £13million. Matt Targett soon arrived on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, too.

The Magpies decided on Burn after having offers for several other centre-backs rejected, including Sven Botman and Diego Carlos.

Botman, who represents Lille in Ligue 1, could secure a transfer this summer. But his team was unwilling to sell midway through a campaign.

Sevilla’s Carlos, meanwhile, had been tipped to make a £40m move to Newcastle in the winter window. But that transfer failed to go through as Howe’s team didn’t meet his price tag.

Julen Lopetegui reacts to failed transfer

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has now weighed in on the transfer saga. During an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via HITC), the Spaniard said: “We are delighted that the market has closed, that they have returned and that we focus on league normality. The winter market always generates that uncertainty and it is already closed.”

Sevilla president Pepe Castro gave his take on Carlos’ situation earlier this week. “The economic effort has not only been in the two reinforcements but also in keeping Carlos, for whom they [Newcastle] made a dizzying offer,” he said.

“But Carlos is an extraordinary professional, he’s the one who has played the most minutes and has not stopped playing with offers. Our defence is the best in La Liga. Spoiling that would have been risky and there has been an economic effort.”

The central defender can now focus on Sevilla’s important end to the season as they aim to overtake Real Madrid and become La Liga champions.

Steve Bruce talks Newcastle reign

Meanwhile, former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been quizzed on his time in charge of the Tyneside club.

The Englishman is back in coaching after replacing Valerien Ismael as West Brom manager.

“Newcastle has gone, it was a chapter of my football life,” he told reporters. “I want them to succeed. It was a difficult time for me but maybe in a few years people will think finishing 12th and 13th wasn’t that bad after all.

“That chapter has now left me, I want to look forward to taking West Brom forward and I’m very confident I can do that.

“You reflect on it, it was there, you look at it and you want it (the criticism) to go away. The only way you can do it though is to get back on the horse and not take the criticism too far.

“That was the real thing, to put it behind me, it’s gone and move forward.

“My job was to keep them in the Premier League and nothing has changed. I wish them the best of luck.”

