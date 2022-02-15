Diego Carlos remains of interest to Newcastle United, who could try their luck again in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Newcastle tried to sign Diego Carlos in January, when their main focus was on strengthening their defence. In their first transfer window since their takeover, they were keen to show their ambition.

Ultimately, they did manage to make five signings, including three across the defence. However, Diego Carlos was not one of them.

Sevilla held firm to deny Newcastle any chance of taking the Brazilian. They did not want to deprive themselves in a key department while fighting for the Spanish La Liga title.

Currently four points behind leaders Real Madrid, Sevilla said no to a mid-season sale. But whether they can catch Los Blancos or not, by the summer they could have to fend off Newcastle again.

According to Marca, Sevilla expect Newcastle to return for Diego Carlos in the summer. After rejecting €50m last month, a big-money deal could be on the table again.

Turning 29 next month, Diego Carlos is under contract with Sevilla until 2024.

But the Spanish outfit still have fears about losing him – and potentially his defensive partner Jules Kounde too.

Kounde was a major target for Chelsea last summer and will be again by the end of this season. They will be replenishing their defence if Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta leave as free agents.

Their solution could also come from Sevilla – and Marca think there is a genuine risk that Los Nervionenses lose both their starting centre-halves.

If Diego Carlos’ destination is to be Newcastle, they will have to confirm Premier League safety at least. Things are looking up in that regard, though, and there could be a bright future ahead if he and others sign up in the summer.

Newcastle plot Diego Carlos attempt – and new striker bid

Newcastle strengthened at both ends of the pitch in January and their plans will be to do so again in the summer.

Chris Wood was the only centre-forward they added in their first post-takeover transfer window. The plan was to pair him with a younger forward – but that could be more possible in the summer.

They missed out on Benfica forward Darwin Nunez in January but, like with Diego Carlos in defence, could come again in the summer.

Nunez is one of the most highly sought-after strikers outside Europe’s so-called top five leagues. He has been in fine form in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season, with 18 goals from 18 games.

At the age of 22, he looks destined for a career at the top level. Benfica therefore know they have a big chance to cash in for a huge sum.

Newcastle are the kind of club that could put a tempting offer together, given they now have huge financial backing following their Saudi takeover.

Newcastle’s bid in January reached €50m, but Benfica wanted it topping up to €60m.

Record believe the Magpies are now willing to stump up that extra €10m. However, Correio da Manha have written that Benfica are upping their own demands to €80m for a summer transfer.

Nunez would be Newcastle’s record signing if they got him for the price Benfica are asking for.

