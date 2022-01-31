Sevilla president Pepe Castro has admitted Newcastle ‘made a dizzying offer’ for centre-half Diego Carlos, while also explaining his decision to reject the bid.

Newcastle turned to Carlos after becoming frustrated in their pursuit of Lille defender Sven Botman. But the six-time Brazil international also proved difficult to capture due to his price tag.

According to the Daily Mail, Eddie Howe’s side were willing to spend £32million on Carlos. However, their offer fell short of Sevilla’s £40m asking price.

The Magpies are desperate for reinforcements in the centre of defence and soon turned their attention to other players.

Dan Burn has agreed personal terms, as per Sky Sports, ahead of his £13m switch from Brighton. That move is expected to cross the line before tonight’s deadline.

The 18th-placed Premier League side have also put £6.6m on the table for West Ham’s Issa Diop, although the Irons are unlikely to sell.

Due to these pursuits, it seems Newcastle will not be moving for Carlos, in January at least.

Newcastle ‘made dizzying offer’ for Diego Carlos

During a recent interview with Spanish media, Sevilla president Castro spoke about the player’s transfer saga.

“The economic effort has not only been in the two reinforcements but also in keeping Carlos, for whom they [Newcastle] made a dizzying offer,” Castro said (via Sport Witness).

“But Carlos is an extraordinary professional, he’s the one who has played the most minutes and has not stopped playing with offers. Our defence is the best in La Liga, spoiling that would have been risky and there has been an economic effort.”

Newcastle and Man United discussing loan move for Dean Henderson Newcastle United are pushing to sign Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United

28-year-old Carlos is certainly integral to the Sevilla team. He has appeared in all but one of their La Liga matches this term and only missed October’s win over Celta Vigo due to a suspension.

Carlos has also got on the scoresheet in victories over Levante and Osasuna. Sevilla are in a good position to end their long wait for a league title after winning 13 of their 22 games so far. They sit in second place, just four points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Seven players who returned to their former clubs – Ronaldo, Drogba, Rooney…

Newcastle exit confirmed

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have confirmed the temporary signing of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The 24-year-old joins the Cherries on loan until the end of the season from Newcastle, where he has been since 2013. He has, however, only made nine appearances for the Magpies in that span.

Woodman arrives on the south coast with Championship experience having spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea, making 88 appearances overall for the club.

The majority of the goalkeeper’s senior experience has come in the Championship. As such, the Cherries look to be getting a quality keeper at second tier level.

The shot-stopper has also represented England from Under-16s up to Under-21s. Indeed, he is clearly a capable player, having been selected for Young Lions’ squads for so long.

Woodman wrote on Twitter: “Buzzing to have joined @afcbournemouth for the rest of the season. Big four months ahead.”

READ MORE: Newcastle awaiting West Ham response as cut-price offer submitted for star