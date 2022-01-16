Newcastle turned down by Man Utd reject but hope grows over coup signing – report

A report has revealed Newcastle United have been turned down by a Manchester United reject, but hope is growing in the pursuit of Diego Carlos.

The Sevilla centre-back is the current priority at St James’ Park. However, the Magpies‘ Saudi-backed hierarchy are working tirelessly on several targets for each area of need, of which there are many.

As per The Telegraph, they hope they can conclude a deal for Carlos this week and then move on to the next task.

It’s claimed a Newcastle source has said: “We are working really hard on two deals at the moment and we are getting closer.

“But our league position is making things harder to persuade players to come. It makes a tough window even trickier to do business in.”

And one player who they will not be signing as a result of that exact reason is Donny van de Beek.

The Toon are said to have approached the Dutch international to offer him an escape route from his horror story at Old Trafford.

But he is not willing to join them in their relegation battle. A 1-1 home draw with Watford on Saturday was yet another setback for the 19th-placed side.

It is stated that Newcastle could revisit talks with Van de Beek before the end of the January transfer window. They have bigger fish to fry currently, though.

Diego Carlos wanted by Newcastle on cut price Newcastle have made 2 offers for Diego Carlos and both have been turned down by Sevilla

They received a similar response from former player Georginio Wijnaldum, too. Currently with PSG, he doesn’t want to make such a step down.

Carlos does though, according to the report. And that is giving chiefs on Tyneside optimism that he could be their player by next weekend.

If that doesn’t materialise, then Liverpool’s Nat Phillips and Tottenham’s Joe Rodon appear to be next in line for an approach.

Howe slams Newcastle mindset

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe admitted that his players still lack the mentality to get over the line for a win in the Premier League.

“[It’s] hugely disappointing, we were so close to the win we needed,” Howe told BBC Radio 5 Live. “In the first half we were on the front foot, created chances, scored the goal. And then went into protection mode too early.

“The goal was a killer blow for us. There were several things we could have done better in the build up.

“We should have seen the game out, and were so close to doing. I think it is mindset and confidence, not the tactical side or the players ability.

“When you are used to winning, it breeds confidence. Had we got over the line we would be saying what a great defensive performance. There is a lot more work to do.”

