Newcastle draw up ‘dream’ transfer list including Man Utd, Man City and Tottenham stars

Newcastle United officials have come up with a ‘dream’ transfer list which includes players at Manchester United, City and Tottenham, according to a report.

The Magpies can attract higher quality players following their £305million takeover last year. They went big in January, capturing the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.

Chris Wood, Matt Targett and Dan Burn also moved to St James’ Park and have proved vital in the fight against relegation.

Eddie Howe’s side have gone unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games, moving them up to 14th place.

That run includes impressive victories over Everton, Aston Villa and Southampton.

Newcastle are already planning how to improve the squad once the summer transfer window gets underway. And according to a report, they have some ambitious pursuits in mind.

GiveMeSport claim Newcastle want to strengthen the spine of the first team. This means they need to bring in a new goalkeeper first of all.

Magpies want Man Utd player

United’s Dean Henderson is the man in question. The Magpies will move for him as he has little chance of replacing David de Gea at Old Trafford.

24-year-old Henderson aimed for a loan exit during January, only to be pushed back by United. He is expected to force through a transfer this summer and Newcastle will be ready and waiting.

Howe’s team also want to land City defender John Stones. He has fallen down the pecking order this term, with Pep Guardiola preferring to play Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte at the back.

That will change over the next few weeks as both Dias and Nathan Ake are injured, giving Stones a chance to impress. Nevertheless, Newcastle want to prize the Englishman away from the Etihad.

GiveMeSport reveal Newcastle’s hopes of capturing Harry Kane from Tottenham, too. A transfer is unlikely, given Spurs’ huge demands, but Newcastle see no harm in trying their luck.

Newcastle handed Fabian Schar boost

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been handed a boost after centre-back Fabian Schar insisted the club is his ‘priority’, despite transfer links with Serie A.

During an interview with Swiss outlet SRF (via Sport Witness), the 30-year-old said: “Everyone at the club knows how comfortable I feel in this team and under this coach.

“I can well imagine staying at Newcastle beyond the summer. It wasn’t always like that; things weren’t always very happy for me under the old owner.

“The next few weeks will show how things will go for me. Newcastle are certainly my priority.”

