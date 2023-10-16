Dream Newcastle reveal as Fabrizio Romano blows major exit theory apart with transfer truth

Newcastle United fans can rest easy in the knowledge that star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will not be leaving the club in a cut-price deal, despite recent reports claiming that could happen.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from French side Lyon in January 2022, as the Magpies paid £40million to secure his signature. The transfer was viewed as a significant coup for Newcastle as Guimaraes opted to leave European competition behind in order to help Newcastle challenge the Premier League’s established ‘top six’.

Since then, Guimaraes has become a fan favourite at Newcastle through his all-action midfield displays and notable goals. The move has definitely worked out for the 25-year-old, as he is now starring in Newcastle’s first Champions League campaign in 20 years.

Unfortunately for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, Guimaraes’ excellent performances have resulted in rumours he could leave for either one of their English rivals or a European giant. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been tipped to swoop in for him.

Guimaraes recently signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle which includes a release clause worth £100million. Although, Spanish outlet Sport have claimed that he has negotiated a reduced exit clause at £60m, which only Barca can activate.

Luckily for Newcastle, it seems that claim is wide of the mark. Providing an update on Guimaraes’ situation on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has stated that there’s ‘no specific release clause for Barca’ in the Brazil international’s fresh terms.

The only way Barca or any other club will be able to land him is if they match his £100m exit clause in full.

This means Newcastle will be able to make a big profit if Guimaraes does eventually leave Tyneside.

Newcastle demand £100m for Guimaraes – but is that enough?

Although, some Newcastle fans may still be worried that £100m is too low. After all, Moises Caicedo moved for £115m and Declan Rice swapped clubs in a £105m deal, and Guimaraes has proven himself to be a top Prem midfielder on the level of those two stars.

Guimaraes is not the only classy Newcastle ace who has emerged on the radars of elite European sides. It has been suggested that Madrid are monitoring the situation of striker Alexander Isak in case they miss out on Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Once again though, this deal will be tough to complete as Newcastle view Isak as being part of their long-term project.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal player has been told to think twice about joining Newcastle, as a ‘brilliant’ star would stand in his way for regular game time.