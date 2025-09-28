Newcastle United have received a huge boost in their quest to sign an in-form striker in the January transfer window after Manchester United’s decision to snub a move, according to the Italian media, with the star up for sale in the middle of the season.

After winning the Carabao Cup and finishing in the Premier League top five last season, Newcastle were very active in the summer transfer window. The club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), handed manager Eddie Howe the signings of Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, Malick Thiaw, Aaron Ramsdale and Antonio Cordero, as the Magpies aim to finish in the Premier League top four and make an impact in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Woltemade and Wissa came in as the two strikers for Newcastle. after Callum Wilson left on a free transfer to join West Ham United and Alexander Isak moved to Newcastle.

However, Newcastle are keen on signing a new striker in the January transfer window, with Wissa struggling with injury issues.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on September 22 that Newcastle are keen on a deal for Vlahovic, who is out of contract at Juventus at the end of the season.

Sources have revealed that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have ‘made enquiries’, with West Ham United also keen on the Juventus star.

Manchester United have been linked with Vlahovic in the Italian media, but Jones has said that ‘there has been no meaningful progress from Old Trafford’,

Even though Benjamin Sesko, signed from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, has scored just one goal in seven matches in all competitions for Ruben Amorim’s side so far this season, the Premier League giants do not feel the need to sign Vlahovic, even as a free agent next summer.

With Newcastle ready to move for Vlahovic, the Magpies will be delighted to learn that Juventus are ready to sell the striker in the January transfer window.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, ‘Juventus want to sell Vlahovic in January’.

If a good offer comes for the striker in the middle of the season, then both the Serbia international striker and the Italian giants will consider it.

It is not just La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy that is reporting that Vlahovic could be on his way out of Juventus in the middle of the season.

Dusan Vlahovic decision key factor in any Juventus exit

Sky Sport journalist Giovanni Guardala said on September 27 before Juventus’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium, as relayed by TuttoJuve: “If an offer were to arrive in January, Juventus would certainly consider it rather than losing him for free.

“Firstly, because it would save half of his salary and secondly, because they could still earn something.

“Then it depends on who makes the offer, whether the player likes it, because up until now, Vlahovic has put up a fight and has decided to stay at all costs because the teams he wants are potentially very high-level teams.

“So, if an offer were to arrive in January from a team that Vlahovic favours, Juventus would consider it.

“Also, because, from what (Juventus manager Igor) Tudor also makes clear from his selections, his preferred playing system is having two playmakers behind a striker, and not the one we saw against Borussia Dortmund with David a little deeper, along with Vlahovic alongside Yildiz.

“Because David struggles in that role anyway, and in the end, the results aren’t achieved.

“There are three central attackers, and Tudor might choose based on their form. But now there’s a busy week: Atalanta, Villarreal, Wednesday in Spain, and then Milan here at the Allianz Stadium.

“So, having the opportunity to rotate is certainly a great advantage. It’s also clear that having continuity is difficult, especially for new players, to fit in.”

Vlahovic has been on fire for Juventus this season, scoring four goals and giving one assist in six matches in all competitions.

What is even more impressive is that of those games, only two have been starts for the 25-year-old.

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini has been impressed with Vlahovic and has dismissed suggestions that the striker could be sold in the middle of the season.

Chiellini told DAZN Italia: “It is very easy, Vlahovic will be a Juventus player until June 30 2026, so what we are reading is surreal.

“Vlahovic is not moving, he is a Juventus player, and we hope he does well in these games. He is training well, has an excellent attitude and is showing that on the pitch.”

While Chiellini has publicly backed Vlahovic to stay, it must be noted that the striker’s decision will be the key factor.

It would make sense for Juventus to maintain the stance in public that Vlahovic is not for sale, otherwise, it would bring down his price even further and also demotivate the striker.

With the striker out of contract at Juventus next summer, Newcastle have a golden chance to convince him to move to St. James’ Park in a bargain deal.

Former Napoli CEO and Udinese technical director Pierpaolo Marino raved about Vlahovic after the striker’s brace against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on September 16.

Marino told TMW about Vlahovic on September 17: “He’s a player who strikes me. He seems a bit masochistic: first he goes against the club, the fans, and the press.

“He doesn’t want to renew his contract, and that’s fine. I think it could be a question of why previous managers let him reach his contract expiry.

“He’s a masochist because when he’s against the whole situation, he pulls out the most brilliant moves and performs at his best. Last night, he was stratospheric.

“It’s difficult to judge the future. He’ll be able to sign for other clubs in February, and at that point, how will Vlahovic perform when he knows he has other future interests?

“Will he risk his legs again? I’m curious to see his attitude from February onwards. For now, I’m just applauding him for his performance.”

